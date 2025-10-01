Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 08:45
3 min read
USDCoin
USDC$1.00095--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11486+12.86%
NEAR
NEAR$2.9568+10.20%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.

 

Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC.

Why Stablecoins Matter in Visa Direct’s Approach

The pilot focuses on improving liquidity for banks, remittance firms and other institutions. 

This means that instead of locking up fiat funds in several payment corridors, participants can fund their Visa Direct accounts with stablecoins.

This model unlocks working capital, reduces exposure to exchange-rate swings and makes treasury flows more predictable. It also supports real-time transfers during weekends and holidays when legacy banking networks usually pause operations.

According to Visa, it has already processed over $225 million in stablecoin transactions. 

While this is small compared to its $16 trillion annual payment volume, it shows that stablecoins can be integrated at scale. The company plans to expand the pilot beyond its initial partners next year.

Circle Benefits as Visa Tests Stablecoin Payments

Circle Internet Group, the issuer of USDC and EURC, saw its stock rise about 3% after Bloomberg reported Visa’s pilot. The company’s stablecoins will power the new system on Visa Direct.

Mark Nelsen, Visa’s head of product for commercial and money movement solutions, pointed out how the pilot addresses a long-standing challenge. 

Many institutions currently must keep pre-funded accounts in each market where they operate. Shortfalls can delay payments, especially over weekends when traditional settlement systems are offline.

He noted that freeing up capital helps institutions deploy resources more efficiently and avoid interruptions for end customers.

Competition in Real-Time Global Settlements Heats Up

Visa’s announcement came just a day after Swift announced its plan to collaborate with Consensys and more than 30 international financial institutions. Swift is developing a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to enable 24/7 cross-border transactions.

Interest in stablecoin-powered payment solutions has also been on the rise lately, among startups. Recently, RedotPay (a stablecoin payments firm) raised $47 million in a round led by Coinbase Ventures, which helped it achieve unicorn status. 

Meanwhile, infrastructure startup Bastion recently secured $14.6 million from investors including Sony, Samsung Next, Andreessen Horowitz and Hashed.

These developments show the ongoing competition in building next-generation rails for cross-border finance. 

Outlook for Visa Direct Stablecoin Integration

Visa’s stablecoin pilot shows how traditional financial institutions can adopt digital assets to improve the current ways of doing things, rather than replace them. 

By treating USDC and EURC as cash equivalents, Visa is attempting to reduce friction and cost in cross-border money movement.

If the pilot proves successful, adoption by next year could affect how banks and remittance providers manage liquidity. 

For now, only select partners meeting Visa’s internal standards can participate. The company has not yet shared details about the next phase of the rollout.

As more institutions test blockchain-based settlement solutions, the line between traditional and digital asset payments continues to blur. 

The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Market Opportunity
USDCoin Logo
USDCoin Price(USDC)
$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095
-0.02%
USD
USDCoin (USDC) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#Stablecoins

You May Also Like

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

The post NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The AI crypto narrative is gaining
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:23
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

The post Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bullish crypto positions lost $1.6 billion
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:22

Trending News

More

UST and CereTax Partner to Bring Embedded Payments and Tax Automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

UAE non-oil growth subdued as headwinds buffet Kuwait and Egypt

Meme Coin Presale 2026: Capital Rotates as DOGE Drops 5% and $GRUNTLE Tops $105k

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,301.21
$67,301.21$67,301.21

0.00%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,885.11
$1,885.11$1,885.11

-1.56%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.61
$75.61$75.61

-1.02%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2433
$1.2433$1.2433

+1.72%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage