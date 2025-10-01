The US SEC's plan to promote blockchain stock trading has been strongly opposed by traditional financial institutions.

PANews reported on October 1st that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is developing a plan to enable stocks to be traded on blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrencies. This initiative, a key component of the Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency regulatory agenda, could allow investors to purchase tokens representing shares of companies like Tesla and Nvidia on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC staff are currently discussing the proposal with industry representatives. Companies including Coinbase (COIN.O) and Robinhood (HOOD.O) are actively pushing for expedited regulatory approval to conduct stock trading on blockchain platforms. However, the plan has faced strong opposition from traditional financial institutions, which have established profit models within the existing market structure. PANews reported on October 1st that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is developing a plan to enable stocks to be traded on blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrencies. This initiative, a key component of the Trump administration's pro-cryptocurrency regulatory agenda, could allow investors to purchase tokens representing shares of companies like Tesla and Nvidia on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEC staff are currently discussing the proposal with industry representatives. Companies including Coinbase (COIN.O) and Robinhood (HOOD.O) are actively pushing for expedited regulatory approval to conduct stock trading on blockchain platforms. However, the plan has faced strong opposition from traditional financial institutions, which have established profit models within the existing market structure.