Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: The total commission income from virtual asset transactions reported in the first half of 2025 was HK$127.9 million

PANews reported on October 1 that the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong released a financial review report on the securities industry, which pointed out that the total commission income from virtual asset transactions reported in the first half of 2025 was HK$127.9 million, an increase of HK$500,000 from the second half of 2024, while the total net commission income and interest income from securities trading, futures and options trading, leveraged foreign exchange trading and virtual asset trading increased by 4% from HK$34 billion in the second half of 2024 to HK$35.4 billion.
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