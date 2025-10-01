BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows

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Maxi Doge (MAXI) price predictions keep facing the same hurdles, with short-lived hype unable to match solid fundamentals. PEPENODE’s recent updates reveal consistent presale growth, but doubts still linger about whether its mining-game model can maintain long-term user engagement. BlockDAG (BDAG) steps into that space with proof that goes beyond speculation. Its presale has already brought in more than $414M, and its exclusive partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team shows it is being recognized for speed, scalability, and precision. This move is not just a headline but proof that its technology is being tested in real-world, high-performance conditions. For those searching for the best crypto presale, this level of validation demonstrates why it stands stronger than meme coins or game-themed projects. BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Shows Real-World Readiness When BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partners with a project, it is about technology meeting the strictest standards, not simply putting logos on race cars. BlockDAG’s system is being highlighted for its ability to perform under the same demanding conditions as F1 engineering. This partnership is much more than a sponsorship; it is a confirmation that the network is built for real-world use cases where reliability is critical. Such recognition shifts how presales should be seen. While many rely on marketing campaigns to stay relevant, only a few have technology strong enough to be deployed in one of the most advanced sports arenas. BlockDAG’s acknowledgment by Formula 1® sets it apart, positioning it as the best crypto presale worth watching rather than just another speculative play. The figures underline this momentum. BDAG is currently priced at $0.0013 for a limited period, even though Batch 30 is priced at $0.03, creating a rare entry point. Its presale funding has now crossed $414 million, with more than 26.4 billion coins sold and over 312,000 holders joining in. In the last month alone, $40 million has been contributed, averaging $1 million every single day. The X1 app has welcomed over 3 million active miners, and more than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have already been sold. These aren’t projections; they are operational results already in motion. For participants, this means presale entry is about more than hype; it’s about positioning before global recognition and adoption drives valuations upward. Maxi Doge Price Action and Market Position Maxi Doge trades around $0.00000028 USD on Coinbase-Singapore, with a total supply of roughly 420.69 billion MAXI. Its daily trading volume is just S$65.59, leaving its market cap near S$116,860. Source- CoinGecko Compared to large-scale projects like BlockDAG, Maxi Doge lacks partnerships or major tech backing. That leaves it a high-risk meme play rather than a serious presale contender. However, meme coins can still see temporary pumps driven by viral content, influencer mentions, or retail speculation. If such activity appears, MAXI could rally, though the risk of flat performance remains just as high. PEPENODE Growth and Future Outlook PEPENODE’s latest figures confirm it has raised over $1.2 million with token prices near $0.001066. The supply sits at 210 billion tokens, and its unique model burns roughly 70% of tokens used for upgrades and in-game actions, creating a deflationary loop. The platform’s mine-to-earn gameplay turns user participation into a cycle that reduces circulating supply. The key question is whether this setup can keep users engaged over time or if it fades after the presale ends. With staking rewards offering attractive APYs and a growing community, PEPENODE’s outlook has potential, but its future hinges on keeping players active beyond early excitement. Final Say Maxi Doge continues to struggle with thin liquidity, leaving its price prone to volatility, while PEPENODE’s model shows promise but still depends on gaming mechanics to keep users. BlockDAG, on the other hand, offers a rare mix of live partnerships, global visibility, and proven technical capabilities.  With $414 million raised, more than 26.4 billion coins sold, 312,000+ holders, active miners, and scalable infrastructure already live, backed by innovation, sponsorships, adoption, and unstoppable momentum worldwide, it’s showing what true presale strength looks like. For those scanning for the best crypto presale, BlockDAG proves why verified partnerships and real adoption matter most. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows appeared first on 36Crypto.Maxi Doge (MAXI) price predictions keep facing the same hurdles, with short-lived hype unable to match solid fundamentals. PEPENODE’s recent updates reveal consistent presale growth, but doubts still linger about whether its mining-game model can maintain long-term user engagement. BlockDAG (BDAG) steps into that space with proof that goes beyond speculation. Its presale has already brought in more than $414M, and its exclusive partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team shows it is being recognized for speed, scalability, and precision. This move is not just a headline but proof that its technology is being tested in real-world, high-performance conditions. For those searching for the best crypto presale, this level of validation demonstrates why it stands stronger than meme coins or game-themed projects. BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Shows Real-World Readiness When BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partners with a project, it is about technology meeting the strictest standards, not simply putting logos on race cars. BlockDAG’s system is being highlighted for its ability to perform under the same demanding conditions as F1 engineering. This partnership is much more than a sponsorship; it is a confirmation that the network is built for real-world use cases where reliability is critical. Such recognition shifts how presales should be seen. While many rely on marketing campaigns to stay relevant, only a few have technology strong enough to be deployed in one of the most advanced sports arenas. BlockDAG’s acknowledgment by Formula 1® sets it apart, positioning it as the best crypto presale worth watching rather than just another speculative play. The figures underline this momentum. BDAG is currently priced at $0.0013 for a limited period, even though Batch 30 is priced at $0.03, creating a rare entry point. Its presale funding has now crossed $414 million, with more than 26.4 billion coins sold and over 312,000 holders joining in. In the last month alone, $40 million has been contributed, averaging $1 million every single day. The X1 app has welcomed over 3 million active miners, and more than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have already been sold. These aren’t projections; they are operational results already in motion. For participants, this means presale entry is about more than hype; it’s about positioning before global recognition and adoption drives valuations upward. Maxi Doge Price Action and Market Position Maxi Doge trades around $0.00000028 USD on Coinbase-Singapore, with a total supply of roughly 420.69 billion MAXI. Its daily trading volume is just S$65.59, leaving its market cap near S$116,860. Source- CoinGecko Compared to large-scale projects like BlockDAG, Maxi Doge lacks partnerships or major tech backing. That leaves it a high-risk meme play rather than a serious presale contender. However, meme coins can still see temporary pumps driven by viral content, influencer mentions, or retail speculation. If such activity appears, MAXI could rally, though the risk of flat performance remains just as high. PEPENODE Growth and Future Outlook PEPENODE’s latest figures confirm it has raised over $1.2 million with token prices near $0.001066. The supply sits at 210 billion tokens, and its unique model burns roughly 70% of tokens used for upgrades and in-game actions, creating a deflationary loop. The platform’s mine-to-earn gameplay turns user participation into a cycle that reduces circulating supply. The key question is whether this setup can keep users engaged over time or if it fades after the presale ends. With staking rewards offering attractive APYs and a growing community, PEPENODE’s outlook has potential, but its future hinges on keeping players active beyond early excitement. Final Say Maxi Doge continues to struggle with thin liquidity, leaving its price prone to volatility, while PEPENODE’s model shows promise but still depends on gaming mechanics to keep users. BlockDAG, on the other hand, offers a rare mix of live partnerships, global visibility, and proven technical capabilities.  With $414 million raised, more than 26.4 billion coins sold, 312,000+ holders, active miners, and scalable infrastructure already live, backed by innovation, sponsorships, adoption, and unstoppable momentum worldwide, it’s showing what true presale strength looks like. For those scanning for the best crypto presale, BlockDAG proves why verified partnerships and real adoption matter most. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows appeared first on 36Crypto.

BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows

Author: Coinstats
Source: Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:00
4 min read
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.407-3.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.09398-5.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$72.37+0.76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$32.5985+4.22%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Maxi Doge (MAXI) price predictions keep facing the same hurdles, with short-lived hype unable to match solid fundamentals. PEPENODE’s recent updates reveal consistent presale growth, but doubts still linger about whether its mining-game model can maintain long-term user engagement.


BlockDAG (BDAG) steps into that space with proof that goes beyond speculation. Its presale has already brought in more than $414M, and its exclusive partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team shows it is being recognized for speed, scalability, and precision.


This move is not just a headline but proof that its technology is being tested in real-world, high-performance conditions. For those searching for the best crypto presale, this level of validation demonstrates why it stands stronger than meme coins or game-themed projects.


BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Shows Real-World Readiness

When BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partners with a project, it is about technology meeting the strictest standards, not simply putting logos on race cars.


BlockDAG’s system is being highlighted for its ability to perform under the same demanding conditions as F1 engineering. This partnership is much more than a sponsorship; it is a confirmation that the network is built for real-world use cases where reliability is critical.


Such recognition shifts how presales should be seen. While many rely on marketing campaigns to stay relevant, only a few have technology strong enough to be deployed in one of the most advanced sports arenas. BlockDAG’s acknowledgment by Formula 1® sets it apart, positioning it as the best crypto presale worth watching rather than just another speculative play.


The figures underline this momentum. BDAG is currently priced at $0.0013 for a limited period, even though Batch 30 is priced at $0.03, creating a rare entry point. Its presale funding has now crossed $414 million, with more than 26.4 billion coins sold and over 312,000 holders joining in.


In the last month alone, $40 million has been contributed, averaging $1 million every single day. The X1 app has welcomed over 3 million active miners, and more than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have already been sold. These aren’t projections; they are operational results already in motion.


presale over soon blockdag


For participants, this means presale entry is about more than hype; it’s about positioning before global recognition and adoption drives valuations upward.


Maxi Doge Price Action and Market Position

Maxi Doge trades around $0.00000028 USD on Coinbase-Singapore, with a total supply of roughly 420.69 billion MAXI. Its daily trading volume is just S$65.59, leaving its market cap near S$116,860.


Maxi Doge


Source- CoinGecko


Compared to large-scale projects like BlockDAG, Maxi Doge lacks partnerships or major tech backing. That leaves it a high-risk meme play rather than a serious presale contender. However, meme coins can still see temporary pumps driven by viral content, influencer mentions, or retail speculation. If such activity appears, MAXI could rally, though the risk of flat performance remains just as high.


PEPENODE Growth and Future Outlook

PEPENODE’s latest figures confirm it has raised over $1.2 million with token prices near $0.001066. The supply sits at 210 billion tokens, and its unique model burns roughly 70% of tokens used for upgrades and in-game actions, creating a deflationary loop. The platform’s mine-to-earn gameplay turns user participation into a cycle that reduces circulating supply.


trust the dag blockdag


The key question is whether this setup can keep users engaged over time or if it fades after the presale ends. With staking rewards offering attractive APYs and a growing community, PEPENODE’s outlook has potential, but its future hinges on keeping players active beyond early excitement.


Final Say

Maxi Doge continues to struggle with thin liquidity, leaving its price prone to volatility, while PEPENODE’s model shows promise but still depends on gaming mechanics to keep users. BlockDAG, on the other hand, offers a rare mix of live partnerships, global visibility, and proven technical capabilities. 


With $414 million raised, more than 26.4 billion coins sold, 312,000+ holders, active miners, and scalable infrastructure already live, backed by innovation, sponsorships, adoption, and unstoppable momentum worldwide, it’s showing what true presale strength looks like. For those scanning for the best crypto presale, BlockDAG proves why verified partnerships and real adoption matter most.


click here to experience BDAG


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post BlockDAG Presale Climbs Past $414M With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Tie-In! PEPENODE Hits $1.2M & Maxi Doge Slows appeared first on 36Crypto.

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Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
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