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The post Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hedera-hbar-slips-1-6-daily-but-etf-hopes-and-swift-partnership-keep-uptober-rally-in-play/The post Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hedera-hbar-slips-1-6-daily-but-etf-hopes-and-swift-partnership-keep-uptober-rally-in-play/

Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:19
1 min read
Hedera
HBAR$0.08765-3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.12908+8.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000478+1.94%
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Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes
only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any
investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own
research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website
entirely at your own risk.

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© 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

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Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/hedera-hbar-slips-1-6-daily-but-etf-hopes-and-swift-partnership-keep-uptober-rally-in-play/

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