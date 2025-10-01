Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million

Topline
Harvard University’s ongoing battle against the Trump administration may soon be coming to an end, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday, saying the prestigious university will pay $500 million to settle its dispute with the federal government, which is trying to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds for Harvard over antisemitism allegations.
Trump provided details about the settlement in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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Key Facts
Trump said the deal is “getting very close” to being finalized and Harvard will pay “about $500 million” and begin operating trade schools as part of the settlement.
Forbes has reached out to Harvard for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/30/harvard-may-settle-government-dispute-for-500-million-trump-says/