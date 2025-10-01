The post Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Harvard University’s ongoing battle against the Trump administration may soon be coming to an end, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday, saying the prestigious university will pay $500 million to settle its dispute with the federal government, which is trying to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds for Harvard over antisemitism allegations. Trump provided details about the settlement in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said the deal is “getting very close” to being finalized and Harvard will pay “about $500 million” and begin operating trade schools as part of the settlement. Forbes has reached out to Harvard for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/30/harvard-may-settle-government-dispute-for-500-million-trump-says/ The post Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Harvard University’s ongoing battle against the Trump administration may soon be coming to an end, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday, saying the prestigious university will pay $500 million to settle its dispute with the federal government, which is trying to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds for Harvard over antisemitism allegations. Trump provided details about the settlement in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said the deal is “getting very close” to being finalized and Harvard will pay “about $500 million” and begin operating trade schools as part of the settlement. Forbes has reached out to Harvard for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/30/harvard-may-settle-government-dispute-for-500-million-trump-says/