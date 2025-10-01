Ionic Digital: As of the end of last year, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth approximately $271.8 million

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Businesswire, digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining company Ionic Digital released its 2024 financial performance report, disclosing that its net income for fiscal year 2024 was US$40.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth US$271.8 million. In addition, the company also disclosed that its Bitcoin mining revenue reached US$138.4 million last year.
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