Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post 4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months. These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide. Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana Sponsored Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets. Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain. As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy.  🚨NEW: Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to “Solana Company” and signed a non-binding agreement with @Solana Foundation. The agreement includes “Solana By Design” terms: all activity on Solana, joint initiatives, and an option to buy SOL at a discount. pic.twitter.com/XF5pkN7TXS — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 29, 2025 As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana. Sponsored This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings. Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto. A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend Sponsored Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.… The post 4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months. These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide. Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana Sponsored Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets. Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain. As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy.  🚨NEW: Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to “Solana Company” and signed a non-binding agreement with @Solana Foundation. The agreement includes “Solana By Design” terms: all activity on Solana, joint initiatives, and an option to buy SOL at a discount. pic.twitter.com/XF5pkN7TXS — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 29, 2025 As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana. Sponsored This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings. Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto. A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend Sponsored Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.…

4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:47
3 min read
Overtake
TAKE$0.0197-5.42%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00141959--%
Particl
PART$0.137-16.76%
Solana
SOL$75.34-5.39%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months.

These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide.

Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana

Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets.

Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain.

As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 

As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana.

Sponsored

This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation.

The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings.

Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto.

A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend

Sponsored

Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.

These corporations increasingly adopt cryptocurrency strategies to generate growth that their core drug development businesses have struggled to deliver.

Last week, TNF Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage research company, announced a complete strategic pivot and rebrand to Q/C Technologies. Its core business now revolves around using quantum-class computing, specifically targeted at cryptocurrency infrastructure development. 

Earlier this month, MEI Pharma, a biotech firm primarily focused on developing oncology drug candidates, changed its name to Lite Strategy. The company also secured over $100 million in Litecoin and adopted it as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Sponsored

The pivot was precipitated by the fallout from a failed merger in 2023 and a subsequent company-wide strategic review in 2024.

Litecoin’s creator, Charlie Lee, who joined the company’s board, advised rebranding to Lite Strategy. The company now frames its mission around providing compliant exposure to Litecoin.

In August, regional healthcare provider Kindly MD completed a merger with Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-native holding company.

Though the company kept its original name, it shifted its primary mission to establish an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury with an ambitious, long-term goal of acquiring one million BTC. 

Source: https://beincrypto.com/medical-firms-rebrand-crypto-treasury-tokens/

Market Opportunity
Overtake Logo
Overtake Price(TAKE)
$0.0197
$0.0197$0.0197
+0.51%
USD
Overtake (TAKE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#DeFi#Leverage

You May Also Like

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq targets tripling its pipeline oil exports

Iraq is planning to increase how much crude oil it exports through pipelines to 770,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 220,000 bpd within the next 75 days. The cabinet
Share
Agbi2026/06/03 13:23
Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

Cayetano’s repeated refusal to convene Senate raises constitutional issue

COUP. Senators raised their hands to vote for the ouster of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, on May 11, 2026.
Share
Rappler2026/06/03 13:18
Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols

BitcoinWorld Critical USDT0 Response to Drift Hack Exposes Stark Contrast in Stablecoin Security Protocols In a decisive security move that highlights evolving
Share
bitcoinworld2026/04/02 17:15

Trending News

More

Ethereum Spot ETFs Extend Losing Streak to 16 Days With $90.1M in Outflows

Bitcoin Bulls Crushed: Sub-$70,000 Crash Flushes $428M In Longs

BitGo Launches Revolutionary Institutional Stablecoin Service for Major Financial Players

EUR/JPY Dips Below 186.00 on Intervention Fears, But Bullish Trend Holds

Euro Slides as Risk-Off Mood Grips Currency Markets

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,288.92
$67,288.92$67,288.92

-0.02%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,878.97
$1,878.97$1,878.97

-1.88%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.40
$75.40$75.40

-1.29%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00101
$1.00101$1.00101

-0.01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2469
$1.2469$1.2469

+2.02%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage