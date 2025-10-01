Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vercel is facing a major controversy after its CEO posted a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Employee resignations and cancelled contracts have hounded the project ever since. This firestorm could hamper the company’s fledgling efforts to integrate with the Web3 sector. Its competitors have already gone viral, with strong condemnations and tutorials on abandoning Vercel’s infrastructure. Vercel CEO Meets Netanyahu Sponsored Vercel, an American AI and cloud services company, is not a huge presence in the Web3 space, but it has made important inroads recently. For example, it partnered with Ledger to implement new traffic solutions, built wallet managers on Coinbase’s infrastructure, and powered some SUI-based NFT marketplaces in the last year alone. However, this expansion may stop in its tracks soon, as Vercel is in a firestorm of controversy after its CEO had a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting, which took place in New York, involved a discussion on AI and a selfie that has since gone viral. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇦🇷 Enjoyed my discussion with PM Netanyahu on how AI education and literacy will keep our free societies ahead. We spoke about AI empowering everyone to build software and the importance of ensuring it serves quality and progress. Optimistic for peace, safety, and… pic.twitter.com/zENBbRig2L — Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg) September 29, 2025 Sponsored The Israeli Prime Minister, a wanted man by the International Criminal Court and genocide suspect, has already caused Vercel a lot of problems with this meeting. Within hours of the CEO’s post, employees began resigning, and numerous projects have vowed to cancel their enterprise contracts. To be fair, Netanyahu does still have supporters, and the incident may not completely lead to Vercel’s ostracism. For example, one Coinbase engineer praised the gesture, but his views do not reflect the company’s official position. In any event, this engineer also… The post Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vercel is facing a major controversy after its CEO posted a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Employee resignations and cancelled contracts have hounded the project ever since. This firestorm could hamper the company’s fledgling efforts to integrate with the Web3 sector. Its competitors have already gone viral, with strong condemnations and tutorials on abandoning Vercel’s infrastructure. Vercel CEO Meets Netanyahu Sponsored Vercel, an American AI and cloud services company, is not a huge presence in the Web3 space, but it has made important inroads recently. For example, it partnered with Ledger to implement new traffic solutions, built wallet managers on Coinbase’s infrastructure, and powered some SUI-based NFT marketplaces in the last year alone. However, this expansion may stop in its tracks soon, as Vercel is in a firestorm of controversy after its CEO had a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting, which took place in New York, involved a discussion on AI and a selfie that has since gone viral. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇦🇷 Enjoyed my discussion with PM Netanyahu on how AI education and literacy will keep our free societies ahead. We spoke about AI empowering everyone to build software and the importance of ensuring it serves quality and progress. Optimistic for peace, safety, and… pic.twitter.com/zENBbRig2L — Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg) September 29, 2025 Sponsored The Israeli Prime Minister, a wanted man by the International Criminal Court and genocide suspect, has already caused Vercel a lot of problems with this meeting. Within hours of the CEO’s post, employees began resigning, and numerous projects have vowed to cancel their enterprise contracts. To be fair, Netanyahu does still have supporters, and the incident may not completely lead to Vercel’s ostracism. For example, one Coinbase engineer praised the gesture, but his views do not reflect the company’s official position. In any event, this engineer also…

Web3 Firm Faces Backlash For Supporting Israel’s Netanyahu

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:08
3 min read
Major
MAJOR$0.0504-4.95%
Sleepless AI
SLEEPLESSAI$0.02535-0.70%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.01763-3.76%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Vercel is facing a major controversy after its CEO posted a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Employee resignations and cancelled contracts have hounded the project ever since.

This firestorm could hamper the company’s fledgling efforts to integrate with the Web3 sector. Its competitors have already gone viral, with strong condemnations and tutorials on abandoning Vercel’s infrastructure.

Vercel CEO Meets Netanyahu

Sponsored

Vercel, an American AI and cloud services company, is not a huge presence in the Web3 space, but it has made important inroads recently.

For example, it partnered with Ledger to implement new traffic solutions, built wallet managers on Coinbase’s infrastructure, and powered some SUI-based NFT marketplaces in the last year alone.

However, this expansion may stop in its tracks soon, as Vercel is in a firestorm of controversy after its CEO had a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting, which took place in New York, involved a discussion on AI and a selfie that has since gone viral.

Sponsored

The Israeli Prime Minister, a wanted man by the International Criminal Court and genocide suspect, has already caused Vercel a lot of problems with this meeting.

Within hours of the CEO’s post, employees began resigning, and numerous projects have vowed to cancel their enterprise contracts.

To be fair, Netanyahu does still have supporters, and the incident may not completely lead to Vercel’s ostracism. For example, one Coinbase engineer praised the gesture, but his views do not reflect the company’s official position.

In any event, this engineer also faced intense backlash afterward.

Sponsored

As the controversy continues, some competing AI protocols may have the opportunity to capitalize on the moment. A few independent developers have created advice on migrating extant projects away from Vercel infrastructure, but some companies are taking it even further.

New Opportunities and Lessons Learned

Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, another AI developer and hosting platform, took great offense to the selfie. The leader of this Vercel competitor called Netanyahu “Satan in the depths of hell,” and posted an in-depth tutorial on relocating active projects to Replit:

Sponsored

This tutorial went viral, with secondhand shares receiving over 300,000 views. In other words, AI competitors like Replit may use this controversy to capture a significant amount of interest in Vercel.

To be fair, Replit is not particularly well-integrated with Web3 either, but the opportunity is wide open. Cloudflare, another hosting competitor, has made crypto/AI partnerships in the last week alone, and some Vercel clients have already switched to it.

This Netanyahu selfie incident could hamstring Vercel’s ability to grow in the Web3 sector.

Moreover, this maelstrom of controversy is very instructive on other levels. Some blockchain firms have expressed interest in collaborating with Israel’s genocide and participating in a shocking Gaza land tokenization plan, but there aren’t any firm commitments yet.

If this incident can show the crypto community anything, there’s a lot of brewing hostility toward this issue. Large-scale partnerships in any side of the political spectrum could significantly damage a company’s reputation and profits.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/vercel-israel-netanyahu-selfie-backlash-web3-competition/

Market Opportunity
Major Logo
Major Price(MAJOR)
$0.0504
$0.0504$0.0504
-2.90%
USD
Major (MAJOR) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#RWA#NFT

You May Also Like

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight

The post NEAR Protocol Price Surges 10% as Bullish Technical Setup Puts $3.50 in Sight appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The AI crypto narrative is gaining
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:23
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9%

The post Best Crypto Presale 2026: $GRUNTLE Crosses $105k as ETH and DOGE Drop 9% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bullish crypto positions lost $1.6 billion
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 17:22

Trending News

More

UST and CereTax Partner to Bring Embedded Payments and Tax Automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

UAE non-oil growth subdued as headwinds buffet Kuwait and Egypt

Meme Coin Presale 2026: Capital Rotates as DOGE Drops 5% and $GRUNTLE Tops $105k

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards

24/7 Live News

More

Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.

Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07

RBI confirms gold reserves unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

Author: Nehal17:05

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,226.83
$67,226.83$67,226.83

-0.11%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,883.48
$1,883.48$1,883.48

-1.64%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75.51
$75.51$75.51

-1.15%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2422
$1.2422$1.2422

+1.63%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage