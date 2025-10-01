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The post The Turf War Is Over: SEC-CFTC Alignment Signals Major Crypto Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. regulators are tearing down barriers to streamline financial oversight, signaling a groundbreaking era of crypto-friendly policy coordination and market-driven innovation. SEC and CFTC Join Forces in Historic Push for Regulatory Unity Financial regulators are signaling a reset in their approach to overlapping responsibilities, focusing on cooperation instead of competition. The U.S. Securities and Exchange […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-turf-war-is-over-sec-cftc-alignment-signals-major-crypto-market-shift/The post The Turf War Is Over: SEC-CFTC Alignment Signals Major Crypto Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. regulators are tearing down barriers to streamline financial oversight, signaling a groundbreaking era of crypto-friendly policy coordination and market-driven innovation. SEC and CFTC Join Forces in Historic Push for Regulatory Unity Financial regulators are signaling a reset in their approach to overlapping responsibilities, focusing on cooperation instead of competition. The U.S. Securities and Exchange […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-turf-war-is-over-sec-cftc-alignment-signals-major-crypto-market-shift/

The Turf War Is Over: SEC-CFTC Alignment Signals Major Crypto Market Shift

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:37
1 min read
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U.S. regulators are tearing down barriers to streamline financial oversight, signaling a groundbreaking era of crypto-friendly policy coordination and market-driven innovation. SEC and CFTC Join Forces in Historic Push for Regulatory Unity Financial regulators are signaling a reset in their approach to overlapping responsibilities, focusing on cooperation instead of competition. The U.S. Securities and Exchange […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-turf-war-is-over-sec-cftc-alignment-signals-major-crypto-market-shift/

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