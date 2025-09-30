Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
After 12 silent years, a miner-era Bitcoin wallet has shocked markets.After 12 silent years, a miner-era Bitcoin wallet has shocked markets.

Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million

Author: CryptoPotato
Source: CryptoPotato
2025/09/30 04:32
2 min read
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,0119-7,17%
Bitcoin
BTC$67 052,25-4,07%
ERA
ERA$0,1129-6,15%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

A long-dormant Bitcoin wallet has suddenly sprung to life after 12 years. Data shared by Lookonchain revealed that it transferred a whopping 400.08 BTC, which is worth roughly $44.29 million, to multiple new addresses in the early hours of 29th September.

The coins originally came from miners 15 years ago, which makes this a rare and historic movement of early-era Bitcoin.

Sleeping Bitcoin Giant Awakens

Such moves often capture market attention, as they can point to profit-taking by early adopters or potential selling pressure.

An analyst noted that the latest reactivations of the long-dormant wallets are “reminders of Bitcoin’s deep time horizon.” Such movements often reflect deliberate strategy rather than panic selling, and raise questions about whether these coins are being distributed or simply repositioned by early holders in preparation for the next market cycle.

Meanwhile, another commentator joked on X about the sheer scale of wealth unlocked, imagining someone waking up their wallet after 12 years only to find themselves unexpectedly catapulted into generational riches.

Two long-dormant Bitcoin wallets, untouched for over 14 years, unexpectedly moved their entire holdings of 20,000 BTC worth almost $2.18 billion, in back-to-back transactions in July. Lookonchain had then revealed that each shifted 10,000 BTC within half an hour of each other. Originally acquired in April 2011 for just $0.78 per coin, the stash has appreciated nearly 140,000-fold. The owners remain unknown, and the reason for the sudden activity was also unclear.

Dormant Bitcoin Giants Stir

Bitcoin wallets dating back to the Satoshi-era addresses have shown a notable uptick in activity in recent months. This, interestingly, coincided with the cryptocurrency reaching new highs this summer. For instance, Galaxy Digital executed a major transaction on behalf of a Satoshi-era stash after selling more than 80,000 BTC, worth more than $9 billion.

Shortly afterward, another veteran investor carried out a massive portfolio rotation, as they converted a large portion of Bitcoin into Ethereum and accumulated nearly $4 billion in ETH from an initial $5 billion BTC holding.

Meanwhile, a separate wallet holding approximately 444 BTC, worth $50 million at today’s prices, was reactivated on September 11 after nearly 13 years of dormancy.

The post Dormant for 12 Years, Early Bitcoin Wallet Transfers 400 BTC Worth $44 Million appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Market Opportunity
Ambire Wallet Logo
Ambire Wallet Price(WALLET)
$0,0119
$0,0119$0,0119
-10,39%
USD
Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#RWA

You May Also Like

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana Launches Native On-Chain Subscription Infrastructure

Solana has introduced a new native subscription and allowance infrastructure directly on its blockchain, enabling developers to build recurring payment systems,
Share
CoinTrust2026/06/03 14:25
Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Gold vs Bitcoin: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Gold as BTC Struggles Below $70K

Key Insights: Gold and Bitcoin are again dividing investors as markets enter a cycle shaped by inflation, geopolitical stress, and weaker crypto sentiment. Gold
Share
Themarketperiodical2026/06/03 14:39
Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse

The post Cardano’s Most Used Analytics Platform Shuts Down After Complete Leadership Collapse appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s ecosystem is facing
Share
CoinPedia2026/06/03 13:37

Trending News

More

Pi Network Activates Protocol 24 Upgrade Today

Humain partners with Nvidia to launch robotaxis

TetherWallet Expands USDT Support With TRON Integration

Bitcoin Price News: Here’s Why BTC Crashed 13% This Week

BitForex Founder Moved $1.35 Billion in ETH to Binance Just Before Price Plunge

24/7 Live News

More

US sanctions Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, impacting 11 million users.

Author: Nehal13:45

ZIG team praised for capabilities, outperforming many altcoins.

Author: Snulet 🎴13:13

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

Quick Reads

More

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Preview: Why Jensen Huang's Marvell Shoutout Changes the AI Chip Trade

SpaceX 5-for-1 Split: How Expat Investors Are Pre-Buying the IPO via Web3 Channels

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67 060,17
$67 060,17$67 060,17

-0,36%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1 879,70
$1 879,70$1 879,70

-1,84%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$75,02
$75,02$75,02

-1,79%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1,00103
$1,00103$1,00103

-0,01%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1,2411
$1,2411$1,2411

+1,54%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage