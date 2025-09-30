Unlock Alert: $900M+ in Crypto Set to Hit the Market in Early October

The crypto market is anticipating one of the largest token unlock collections of the year, as multiple high-profile projects launch billions of dollars of tokens. With investors gearing up for the market impact, focus has been drawn to some of the biggest individuals, such as Optimism, Sui, Aster, and Immutable, that are preparing significant releases in the next few days.

Optimism, IO.NET, and Kamino Kick Off September Closings

The unlock process starts on September 30 with Optimism (OP) issuing 32.21 million tokens, or 0.75% of its supply and worth about 21.61 million dollars. Being a major Layer-2 scaling project in Ethereum, the releases of Optimism have a direct following, as this can affect the activity on the network and participation in governance.

IO.NET (IO) will unlock 10.28 million tokens valued at 5.61 million dollars or 1.28% of its total supply. On the same day will unlock Kamino (KMNO) with 220 million tokens worth $14.79 million. The triple unlock day should also introduce liquidity back into the crypto market and traders are already trading ahead of potential price swings.

SUI Takes the Spotlight with a $186 Million Unlock

Sui will be in the spot on October 1, and a significant unlock can alter the short-term price movement. The project will issue 56.91 million tokens (0.57 percent of the amount supplied) and its market value will be 186.86 million.

Its high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, designed to work well with low-latency applications, has also caused Sui to gain great community attention.

Ethena and Quack AI Follow with October 2 Unlocks

Two additional projects will enter the unlock cycle on October 2, Ethena (ENA) and Quack AI (Q). Ethena will unlock 94.19 million tokens with a value of 54.62 million which is 0.63% of its circulating supply.

Meanwhile, Quack AI will be unlocking a total of 398.43 million tokens worth 11.74 million, or 3.98 percent of its supply. Larger percentage might change the price dynamics more intensely though because the value of the dollar is relatively low, this type of crypto market demand may not initially absorb the new supply.

Immutable Adds Nearly $19 Million in Fresh Supply

Immutable (IMX) will also have an unlock on October 3, and the unlock will include 24.52 million tokens with a value of $18.90 million, comprising 1.23 percent of the supply. Immutable is a prominent player in the blockchain gaming and NFT infrastructure sector that has been on a consistent rise with partnerships and ecosystem-building.

Aster and Keeta Conclude the Week with a Massive Release

On October 5, the unlock cycle is completed by a blockbuster release by Aster (ASTER) and Keeta (KTA). Aster will unlock a large 320 million tokens, as the largest unlock during this period to date and 4 percent of its supply. Such large flow of money may significantly affect the crypto market and is going to be observed carefully by both the institutional investors and retail traders.

Keeta will, however, be able to unlock 12.59 million tokens worth $8.28 million, or 1.26 per cent of supply. The timing, together with Aster, though small, has the potential to increase the impact of liquidity on several trading pairs.

Crypto Market Outlook: Volatility Meets Opportunity

The next unlock wave is a critical event in the crypto market with investors evaluating the effects of new supply on the prices and mood. Large unlocks are common in causing initial volatility, but they represent key milestones in project roadmaps that indicate growth, ecosystem maturity and increased participation.

When over 900 million worth of tokens has yet to come into circulation, potentially in less than a week, October may offer some huge trading opportunities (a tranche) as well as trading risks to those following them closely.

Crypto market participants will be seeking signs of strength, accumulation, or profit-taking to form the next major trend in crypto as the unlock schedule takes place.