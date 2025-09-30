USDT, USDC, and USDe Lead Record Stablecoin Growth

Fresh figures suggest the sector is quietly driving one of the largest liquidity shifts in digital finance, even as broader market activity cools.

Quarter of Breakout Growth

Over the last 90 days, net inflows across stablecoins topped $46 billion — a sharp acceleration compared to earlier this year. That surge pushed the total market capitalization near $290 billion, cementing stablecoins as the backbone of crypto trading and settlement.

Ethereum remains the dominant settlement layer, hosting $171 billion worth of stable assets, while Tron trails with $76 billion. Together they account for the lion’s share of circulation, dwarfing newer ecosystems like Solana, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain.

New Winners Emerge

Tether’s USDT kept its commanding lead with nearly $20 billion in new issuance this quarter, holding close to 59% market dominance. Circle’s USDC staged a remarkable comeback, jumping from just half a billion dollars in inflows in Q2 to $12.3 billion in Q3.

The real surprise came from Ethena’s synthetic USDe, which pulled in $9 billion after barely registering in previous quarters. That growth has already earned it almost 5% of the stablecoin market. PayPal’s PYUSD and MakerDAO’s USDS also posted over $1 billion each in fresh inflows, while Ripple’s RLUSD showed early momentum.

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Underlying Risks

Despite the inflow boom, activity metrics tell a different story. Data from RWA.xyz shows monthly active stablecoin addresses dropped more than 22% to 26 million, and total transfer volume slid 11% to $3.17 trillion compared to August.

The divergence highlights a potential imbalance: supply is rising fast, but user activity isn’t keeping pace. Analysts warn that unless real-world utility expands, ballooning issuance could outstrip actual adoption.

For now, stablecoins are strengthening their position as crypto’s de facto dollar infrastructure — powering exchanges, DeFi protocols, and cross-border transfers. But the next phase will depend on whether these tokens evolve beyond speculation and become deeply embedded in payments and finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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