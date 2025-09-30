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TLDR: Strategy purchased 196 BTC for $22.1M at an average price of $113,048, boosting its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. The firm’s average cost basis sits at $73,983 per BTC, keeping its position in profit at current market prices. Michael Saylor confirmed the acquisition on X, continuing his consistent Bitcoin accumulation updates to followers. Strategy’s [...] The post Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Strategy purchased 196 BTC for $22.1M at an average price of $113,048, boosting its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. The firm’s average cost basis sits at $73,983 per BTC, keeping its position in profit at current market prices. Michael Saylor confirmed the acquisition on X, continuing his consistent Bitcoin accumulation updates to followers. Strategy’s [...] The post Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.

Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin

Author: Blockonomi
Source: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 03:01
3 min read
Bitcoin
BTC$67,299-3.32%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR:

  • Strategy purchased 196 BTC for $22.1M at an average price of $113,048, boosting its total holdings to 640,031 BTC.
  • The firm’s average cost basis sits at $73,983 per BTC, keeping its position in profit at current market prices.
  • Michael Saylor confirmed the acquisition on X, continuing his consistent Bitcoin accumulation updates to followers.
  • Strategy’s total BTC now exceeds $47.35B in value, making it one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin market has seen another big player stack more coins. Strategy has added fresh BTC to its growing corporate treasury. This marks the latest in a string of steady buys that keep the company ahead of many peers. 

The move keeps Bitcoin at the center of its long-term holding plan. Investors are watching closely to see how this shapes future price action.

Strategy Buys 196 BTC for $22.1M

In a press release on September 29, 2025, Strategy reported purchasing 196 BTC for about $22.1 million. The average price for the buy was roughly $113,048 per coin. With this purchase, Strategy now holds 640,031 BTC in its reserves.

The company said its total Bitcoin investment stands near $47.35 billion. The average cost basis is $73,983 per BTC. This puts Strategy deep in profit with Bitcoin trading above that level.

Michael Saylor, Strategy’s chairman, shared the update on X, confirming the numbers. His posts continue to draw attention across the crypto community, as many view Strategy’s activity as a signal for institutional demand.

Market participants have been quick to note that Strategy has stayed consistent in its approach. It continues to buy regardless of price moves, sticking to its accumulation plan.

Bitcoin Price and Market Context

This latest purchase comes during a period of steady price action. Bitcoin has been trading above $110,000, holding gains from earlier in the quarter. Strategy’s average price remains well below the current market price, reflecting a strong long-term position.

Analysts point to these buys as proof of persistent demand from corporate players. While retail traders watch short-term charts, institutions like Strategy appear focused on the bigger picture.

The 640,031 BTC now in Strategy’s wallet represents one of the largest single-entity holdings globally. At current market levels, that stash is worth tens of billions of dollars.

For investors, this may reinforce confidence in the asset’s staying power. Strategy’s BTC approach highlights a deliberate accumulation style that seems unaffected by market swings.

The post Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Now Holds Over 640K Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.

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