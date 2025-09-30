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TLDR Sharps Technology partners with Crypto.com to manage $400M in Solana assets. STSS aims to generate yield through staking and liquidity provision within Solana. Crypto.com will provide institutional-grade custody solutions for Solana assets. Collaboration strengthens the Solana ecosystem by engaging institutional players. Crypto.com announced its strategic partnership with Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) to manage the [...] The post Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Sharps Technology partners with Crypto.com to manage $400M in Solana assets. STSS aims to generate yield through staking and liquidity provision within Solana. Crypto.com will provide institutional-grade custody solutions for Solana assets. Collaboration strengthens the Solana ecosystem by engaging institutional players. Crypto.com announced its strategic partnership with Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) to manage the [...] The post Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management appeared first on CoinCentral.

Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/09/30 03:01
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • Sharps Technology partners with Crypto.com to manage $400M in Solana assets.
  • STSS aims to generate yield through staking and liquidity provision within Solana.
  • Crypto.com will provide institutional-grade custody solutions for Solana assets.
  • Collaboration strengthens the Solana ecosystem by engaging institutional players.

Crypto.com announced its strategic partnership with Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) to manage the latter’s Solana-based digital asset treasury. With more than 2 million SOL tokens in its holdings, valued at over $400 million, STSS aims to use Crypto.com’s platform for managing these assets. This collaboration will also drive greater institutional participation in the Solana ecosystem, aligning both companies with Solana’s future growth.

STSS has been expanding its digital asset treasury strategy, with a clear focus on the Solana network. As part of the agreement, Crypto.com will offer its institutional-grade custody infrastructure, along with access to its OTC desk. The partnership aims to maximize returns on STSS’s Solana holdings while maintaining secure management. Crypto.com’s platform will allow STSS to deploy a portion of its assets into Solana-native projects, contributing to the broader growth of the Solana ecosystem.

Strengthening Solana’s Institutional Infrastructure

The strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Solana as both companies focus on fostering institutional involvement. Through Crypto.com’s secure custody solutions and OTC services, STSS will deploy its Solana holdings more efficiently and transparently. This approach aligns with institutional needs for compliance, security, and liquidity access.

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, commented on the partnership, saying, “STSS has an ambitious vision for its digital asset treasury strategy, and we are excited to partner with them to help realize that vision.” 

He further emphasized that Crypto.com’s infrastructure is uniquely suited for institutions looking to safely manage digital asset treasuries. The partnership underlines the growing importance of bridging traditional finance with the Solana blockchain.

Expanding Liquidity Across the Solana Network

The collaboration between STSS and Crypto.com will go beyond simple asset management. STSS plans to actively engage with Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, allocating capital into staking, liquidity provision, and validator support. These efforts are designed to strengthen the Solana network’s infrastructure, increasing liquidity and supporting long-term growth. 

By generating yield through these strategies, STSS will also play a role in the sustainability of Solana’s ecosystem.

James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS, explained, “Partnering with Crypto.com provides us with institutional-grade tools and liquidity access to responsibly manage one of the largest Solana treasuries, while also contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem.” This move shows how institutional players are increasingly looking to capitalize on the blockchain’s potential, integrating these assets into real-world financial strategies.

The post Sharps Technology and Crypto.com Join Forces for Solana Treasury Management appeared first on CoinCentral.

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Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
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