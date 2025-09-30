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Nexo unveils Anti-Scam Engine, a proactive defense system that detects and blocks scams in real time. The upgrade strengthens client safety across blockchains.Nexo unveils Anti-Scam Engine, a proactive defense system that detects and blocks scams in real time. The upgrade strengthens client safety across blockchains.

Nexo Launches Anti-Scam Engine to Boost Client Protection in Digital Assets

Author: Blockchainreporter
Source: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 01:52
3 min read
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Nexo, the digital-asset wealth platform, has rolled out a new Anti-Scam Engine designed to stop scams before clients lose money, an upgrade the firm says balances strong protection with a frictionless user experience. The risk-based system monitors transactions in real time, spotting subtle red flags and surfacing clear, human-readable prompts only when the platform determines the risk is elevated.

Rather than broadly blocking activity, Nexo’s approach runs default-on checks quietly in the background, gives customers simple options to review or proceed, and, in rare, high-risk situations, pauses transactions for a quick internal review to prevent losses.

“Our philosophy is simple: strong protection should feel invisible until it’s needed,” said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo. “With this enhancement, Nexo is keeping clients safe from increasingly sophisticated scams while preserving control and convenience.”

Smarter, More Targeted Protection

The Anti-Scam Engine blends contextual analysis with advanced blockchain security integrations and multiple intelligence feeds. That lets the system surface alerts only when warranted, avoiding the blunt overblocking that frustrates legitimate users while still intervening decisively when behavioral or transactional signals suggest danger.

Explainable prompts are a core part of the design: rather than presenting cryptic warnings, Nexo shows short, understandable guidance so users can make informed decisions. When a flow is deemed especially suspicious, the platform may temporarily halt the transfer and route it for rapid review to block potential losses.

Tackling an Evolving Threat

Financial scams targeting crypto users are growing in scale and sophistication. Long-running deception techniques, often called “pig butchering” schemes, where victims are groomed to voluntarily move funds, have become particularly destructive. According to Chainalysis, cryptocurrency scams led to at least $9.9 billion in on-chain losses in 2024.

Nexo says the Anti-Scam Engine is tuned to detect a wide range of schemes, from romance scams and tech-support impersonation to high-yield Ponzi-style operations. By proactively identifying suspicious flows and adapting user journeys on the fly, the company aims to reduce both client exposure and the operational strain of dealing with fraud after the fact.

The system is live today across several major EVM and L2 networks, Ethereum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Base, with phased expansion planned to Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, and XRP. Nexo says the intelligence feeds powering detection are continuously updated, so the safeguards evolve as new attack patterns emerge.

Protecting Customers and Trust

Beyond preventing individual losses, Nexo frames the upgrade as part of a longer strategy to safeguard assets and bolster its reputation as a trusted digital-assets institution. Stopping scams before funds leave a client’s control preserves assets under management and, the company argues, improves long-term retention by strengthening platform trust.

“At Nexo, client safety isn’t optional — it’s fundamental,” added Taskova. “This is more than an enhancement to our security stack — it’s a demonstration of our responsibility as a digital assets institution to protect clients and set the standard for the industry.”

Nexo describes itself as a premier digital assets wealth platform focused on helping clients grow, manage, and preserve crypto holdings with 24/7 client care. Operating since 2018, the company serves customers in more than 150 jurisdictions, reporting over $11 billion in assets under management and $371 billion processed.

It’s an all-in-one platform that offers flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, trading tools, liquidity solutions, and a crypto debit/credit card, supported by global licensing and a security-focused infrastructure.

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Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
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