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Since before the start of the ongoing bull market, crypto enthusiasts have argued about possible price movements for some of the industry’s largest altcoins. Altcoins like Shiba Inu, in particular, tend to attract these kinds of discussion due to their volatile nature and market history. At the start of the ongoing bull market, questions over […] The post Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Since before the start of the ongoing bull market, crypto enthusiasts have argued about possible price movements for some of the industry’s largest altcoins. Altcoins like Shiba Inu, in particular, tend to attract these kinds of discussion due to their volatile nature and market history. At the start of the ongoing bull market, questions over […] The post Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 01:30
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Since before the start of the ongoing bull market, crypto enthusiasts have argued about possible price movements for some of the industry’s largest altcoins. Altcoins like Shiba Inu, in particular, tend to attract these kinds of discussion due to their volatile nature and market history. At the start of the ongoing bull market, questions over whether Shiba Inu can finally surge past $1 were a massive talking point. 

Elsewhere, the upcoming payments token, RTX, has emerged as an unlikely contender for the title of the next 100x coin in the crypto market following the success of its ongoing bull market. The token’s native project, Remittix, announced a brand new incentives program in a move that crypto analysts are calling an effort to get the presale over the $30 million mark.

Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1? Analysts Deliberate Over Multi-Million Dollar Question

The verdict is out. In what must be a disappointing turn of events for Shiba Inu fans and token holders, crypto analysts have revealed that it is unlikely that the token will finally surge past the psychological $1 price mark in the ongoing bull market. 

The verdict comes on the back of a series of poor performances in the crypto market due to a massive decline in the broader meme coin sector. 

Remittix Earns Praise From Analysts As Presale Edges Closer To $30 Million Mark

Analysts have embarked on a praise campaign for Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project at the intersection of traditional and blockchain-based payment solutions, due to the overwhelming success of its ongoing presale. The RTX presale recently crossed the $25 million mark and is firmly on course to surge past $30 million before the end of the ongoing bull market. 

To boost the project’s chance of doing so, it has launched a brand new incentives program for new and existing users. All they need to do is refer new users to the platform and ensure that they make token purchases. In return, they will receive up to 15% of every token purchase a referral makes. 

Remittix has emerged as a likely contender for the title of the next 100x altcoin in the crypto market, thanks to its potential in the payments sector, made possible by features such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users 
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

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