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And that attention to DeFi tokens is contributing to Remittix‘s spread in the crypto market. The new PayFi project is […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.And that attention to DeFi tokens is contributing to Remittix‘s spread in the crypto market. The new PayFi project is […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/09/30 01:20
3 min read
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001833-3.72%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

And that attention to DeFi tokens is contributing to Remittix‘s spread in the crypto market. The new PayFi project is intent on breaking into the top crypto positions, and crypto whales, meme coin or not, are on the RTX side.

Now, we’re off to know more about the Shiba Inu price prediction and Dogecoin’s fate, given the dipping charts.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shibarium Attack Sets SHIB Behind

The Shiba Inu token is deep in losses, with very little hope of surging soon, thanks to the Shibarium Bridge hack earlier this month.

Attackers took advantage of a flash loan to access large amounts of BONE without collateral. This event joins the long list of network hacks in 2025, leading to about $2.7 billion in losses from theft from blockchains.

The Shiba Inu price prediction is down as a result, about 9.39% on the seven-day charts.

Dogecoin Needs To Maintain $0.22

More than one analyst has expressed hope in the DOGE token, stating that it can still hit the 50-cent mark–even up to $0.60.

But Dogecoin will have to stay above $0.22 for that to happen. The level serves as a boundary for rebounds, and that may be what DOGE needs.

It’s time to welcome Remittix.

Secure Gains In 2025 With Remittix

The gains could almost get overwhelming on Remittix, as most analysts have been going on about a 100x spike on the RTX tokens.

From the crypto-fiat bridging utility that will go live after the platform launches, Remittix investors can expect massive profits, up to 30x. There is a lot to anticipate, too, as the Remittix Web3 wallet is available for downloads and beta testing.

But even better than all that is the referral program on Remittix. You get your crypto friends to buy Remittix coins through your referral link, and you get 15% of whatever they buy, in USDT.

Buy Your RTX Coins Now!

The referral program is Remittix’s way of building an engaging community. Get in today, buy your RTX coins, and earn as you anticipate the launch.

Each RTX coin goes for just $0.1130; they are quite the bargain, too.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.

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