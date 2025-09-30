Why are cryptos up today? Cloud-Mining platform FleetMining lets you earn steady daily passive income

The cryptocurrency market has stabilized slightly following a $1.5 billion loss, with generally positive prospects for sustainability. Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded above $112,000, supported by whale buying, injecting renewed confidence into the market. Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) benefited from institutional and large volume traders purchasing it as well, which is shown in clear and stable price action. […]
Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.
Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07