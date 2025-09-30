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Most new projects claim innovation, but often fall short when tested. Bitcoin Hyper talks about programmable Bitcoin, yet it’s still […] The post BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared first on Coindoo.Most new projects claim innovation, but often fall short when tested. Bitcoin Hyper talks about programmable Bitcoin, yet it’s still […] The post BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

Author: Coindoo
Source: Coindoo
2025/09/30 01:00
6 min read
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.08706-3.05%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Most new projects claim innovation, but often fall short when tested. Bitcoin Hyper talks about programmable Bitcoin, yet it’s still tied to presale promises. Pepenode is fun and gamified, but its reach is limited to meme-style mining rather than serious scalability. So the question is, what happens when a project can actually prove the numbers behind its pitch? That’s where BlockDAG comes in as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

The Awakening testnet has happened, giving BlockDAG the credibility needed for Tier 1 listings. With throughput boosted to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction live, runtime upgradability built in, and working dApps already on-chain, the Awakening testnet provides the hard proof that exchanges look for. Add explorer tools, real-time analytics, and a full IDE for developers, and it’s clear this isn’t just hype. Compared with other presales, BlockDAG now shows it has the tech backbone to support major CEX deployment.

BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Builds the Case for Tier 1 Listings

The Awakening Testnet is now live, giving BlockDAG the credibility needed for Tier 1 listings. For months, the presale numbers have been impressive, but exchanges look for more than hype; they want proof that the technology can actually deliver.

Awakening answers that with hard stats: throughput has jumped to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction (EIP-4337) is live, and runtime upgradability means the network can scale without disruptive hard forks.

On top of that, the new explorer tools, Graphs & Stats dashboard, and a fully built IDE make the testnet usable for developers right now. This shift shows that BlockDAG is not only raising money, it’s already operating at a level exchanges can support.

The connection between performance and exchange readiness is important. By showing live dApps like Reflections and Lottery, BlockDAG demonstrates more than raw speed; it shows real activity running on-chain. For a Tier 1 exchange, this matters because liquidity needs to be backed by a functioning network. Awakening closes the gap between presale fundraising and true usability, making it the final missing step before CEX deployment.

On the funding side, BlockDAG continues to rank among the best crypto presales in 2025. With nearly $415 million raised and the price now around $0.0016 per BDAG, momentum is still strong. More than 312,000 holders are already in, while 3 million users mine BDAG on the X1 app, and 20,000 physical miners are in circulation. Analysts point out that if BDAG lists at $0.05, early buyers could see returns north of 3,700%.

While projects like Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode are still selling visions, BlockDAG combines presale traction with a testnet that actually runs. That balance of fundraising power and proven tech is why many expect BlockDAG to be a front-runner for Tier 1 exchange listings, and why investors are calling it one of the top crypto presales to join before the price moves higher.

Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Utility Beyond Store of Value

Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as a layer-2 network designed to bring programmability to Bitcoin. By using zero-knowledge rollups and a canonical bridge, users can lock BTC on the main chain and interact with wrapped BTC inside the Hyper ecosystem. This setup aims to unlock DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts on Bitcoin, while its adoption of the Solana Virtual Machine makes it easier for developers to transition into building.

Analysts have called it one of the best crypto presales because it blends Bitcoin’s security with Ethereum-style flexibility, something traditional meme tokens can’t offer.

The presale has already pulled in more than $18 million, with tokens priced near $0.012975 in the latest phase. Demand is being fueled by narratives that Bitcoin needs expanded utility, and Bitcoin Hyper presale puts that case front and centre.

Token utility is designed around gas fees, governance, and staking, giving it more use cases than many early projects. Like BlockDAG and Pepenode, it is being promoted heavily across crypto outlets, but the unique hook is its focus on turning Bitcoin into a platform rather than just an asset. If exchange listings follow, early backers could see real upside.

Pepenode: Gamified Mining With Real Token Utility

Pepenode is building its name on the idea of gamified mining, where users create and upgrade virtual rigs instead of running physical hardware. The model runs on Ethereum and adds deflationary mechanics, with around 70% of tokens burned whenever upgrades happen.

Beyond its own token, players can also earn meme assets like PEPE and FARTCOIN, giving it a playful edge. With its presale crossing $1.4 million and tokens priced near $0.0010745, the project is positioning itself as one of the best crypto presales to watch in 2025.

The mechanics are simple but effective: build rigs, merge nodes, or trade them to unlock rewards.

For investors who like meme coins but want more than passive holding, the Pepenode presale adds utility with its burn system and gaming incentives. Like BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper, it has been widely covered in crypto media, but the draw here is its mix of fun gameplay and deflationary supply, making it one of the top new presales with speculative upside.

Wrapping Up

Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode are bringing different ideas to the presale stage. Bitcoin Hyper wants to make Bitcoin programmable with zk-rollups and wrapped BTC, while Pepenode focuses on gamified mining and deflationary mechanics. These concepts show potential, but exchanges demand more than theory.

BlockDAG delivers proof with its Awakening testnet, where throughput hit 1,400 TPS, account abstraction is active, runtime upgrades support scaling, and live dApps confirm real use. Advanced explorer tools and a working IDE add further credibility. With $600M raised and mining adoption across both mobile and hardware, BlockDAG has positioned itself as one of the best crypto presales in 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared first on Coindoo.

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