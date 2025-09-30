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Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption RightFlying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right

Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right

Author: Cryptodaily
Source: Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 01:00
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

NYC, New York, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Flying Tulip, a full‑stack onchain exchange, today announced it has raised $200 million in a private funding round and will open an onchain public sale of its $FT token at the same valuation.

Flying Tulip integrates a native stablecoin, money market, spot trading, derivatives, options, and onchain insurance within a single cross‑margin, volatility‑aware system designed for capital efficiency.

The round included participation from global investors, including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol, among others.

Onchain redemption right (“perpetual put”)

All primary-sale participants (private and public) receive an onchain redemption right that allows them to burn $FT at any time and redeem up to their original principal in the asset contributed (e.g. ETH). Redemptions are programmatically settled from a segregated onchain redemption reserve seeded from capital raised. This design seeks to protect downside while preserving unlimited upside.

Tokenomics aligned to usage

The team receives no initial allocation. Instead, team exposure accrues only through open‑market buybacks funded by a share of protocol revenues and subject to a transparent schedule. From day one, incentives are tied to real usage and long‑term performance.

Public sale

The onchain public sale will be hosted across multiple chains. Supported assets, the initial circulating supply, sale mechanics, and official smart‑contract addresses (published on the official website) will be announced ahead of launch. Flying Tulip is targeting up to $1 billion in total funding across private and public phases.

About Flying Tulip

Flying Tulip is an onchain financial marketplace that unifies spot, derivatives, credit, and risk transfer in a capital‑efficient, cross‑margin system. The platform is built for transparent risk management and long‑term sustainability.

Users can learn more at flyingtulip.com.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or tokens in any jurisdiction. Participation may be subject to eligibility checks and jurisdictional restrictions. Tokens involve risk, including possible loss of value. Any redemption right is programmatic and limited by on‑chain reserves and protocol parameters. This right is not a deposit, not insured, and not a guarantee. Forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Official sale addresses will only be published on flyingtulip.com.

ContactCEOAndre CronjeFlying Tulipandre@flyingtulip.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

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