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The post Gold Rally Tests Bitcoin as Central Banks Diversify Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold tops $3,800 as central banks boost reserves, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar. Deutsche Bank projects Bitcoin may join gold on balance sheets by 2030 amid lower volatility. Bitcoin slips below $113K but adoption rises, with 180+ firms holding digital assets. Gold has surged past $3,800, reinforcing its role as the anchor of central bank reserves at a time when confidence in the U.S. dollar is waning. The rally has sharpened the debate over whether Bitcoin could eventually join gold on balance sheets.  A new report from Deutsche Bank suggests it might, but not until 2030, and only if its volatility keeps sliding.  Related: ​​Bitcoin and Gold May Coexist on Central Bank Balance Sheets: Deutsche Bank Schiff Warns Gold’s Rally Signals Policy Failure Commenting on the rally, economist Peter Schiff wrote that gold trading above $3,800 and silver surpassing $47 should not be seen as validation of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cuts or U.S. economic policy. Gold just traded above $3,800. Silver is above $47. Gold isn’t shattering record after record because the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates was correct, or because Trump’s economic policies are a sucess. It’s indicative of the abject failure of fiscal and monetary policy. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 29, 2025 Instead, he argued that the price action shows what he called the failure of both fiscal and monetary management. His remarks coincided with new data showing central banks continuing to expand their gold holdings while exploring options beyond the U.S. dollar. Gold Gains as Dollar Share Shrinks Global reserve data shows the dollar’s share falling to 43% in 2024, down from 60% at the turn of the century. China cut its Treasury holdings by $57 billion last year, accelerating the trend.  A World Gold Council survey revealed that 43% of central… The post Gold Rally Tests Bitcoin as Central Banks Diversify Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold tops $3,800 as central banks boost reserves, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar. Deutsche Bank projects Bitcoin may join gold on balance sheets by 2030 amid lower volatility. Bitcoin slips below $113K but adoption rises, with 180+ firms holding digital assets. Gold has surged past $3,800, reinforcing its role as the anchor of central bank reserves at a time when confidence in the U.S. dollar is waning. The rally has sharpened the debate over whether Bitcoin could eventually join gold on balance sheets.  A new report from Deutsche Bank suggests it might, but not until 2030, and only if its volatility keeps sliding.  Related: ​​Bitcoin and Gold May Coexist on Central Bank Balance Sheets: Deutsche Bank Schiff Warns Gold’s Rally Signals Policy Failure Commenting on the rally, economist Peter Schiff wrote that gold trading above $3,800 and silver surpassing $47 should not be seen as validation of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cuts or U.S. economic policy. Gold just traded above $3,800. Silver is above $47. Gold isn’t shattering record after record because the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates was correct, or because Trump’s economic policies are a sucess. It’s indicative of the abject failure of fiscal and monetary policy. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 29, 2025 Instead, he argued that the price action shows what he called the failure of both fiscal and monetary management. His remarks coincided with new data showing central banks continuing to expand their gold holdings while exploring options beyond the U.S. dollar. Gold Gains as Dollar Share Shrinks Global reserve data shows the dollar’s share falling to 43% in 2024, down from 60% at the turn of the century. China cut its Treasury holdings by $57 billion last year, accelerating the trend.  A World Gold Council survey revealed that 43% of central…

Gold Rally Tests Bitcoin as Central Banks Diversify Reserves

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:48
3 min read
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  • Gold tops $3,800 as central banks boost reserves, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.
  • Deutsche Bank projects Bitcoin may join gold on balance sheets by 2030 amid lower volatility.
  • Bitcoin slips below $113K but adoption rises, with 180+ firms holding digital assets.

Gold has surged past $3,800, reinforcing its role as the anchor of central bank reserves at a time when confidence in the U.S. dollar is waning. The rally has sharpened the debate over whether Bitcoin could eventually join gold on balance sheets. 

A new report from Deutsche Bank suggests it might, but not until 2030, and only if its volatility keeps sliding. 

Related: ​​Bitcoin and Gold May Coexist on Central Bank Balance Sheets: Deutsche Bank

Schiff Warns Gold’s Rally Signals Policy Failure

Commenting on the rally, economist Peter Schiff wrote that gold trading above $3,800 and silver surpassing $47 should not be seen as validation of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cuts or U.S. economic policy.

Instead, he argued that the price action shows what he called the failure of both fiscal and monetary management. His remarks coincided with new data showing central banks continuing to expand their gold holdings while exploring options beyond the U.S. dollar.

Gold Gains as Dollar Share Shrinks

Global reserve data shows the dollar’s share falling to 43% in 2024, down from 60% at the turn of the century. China cut its Treasury holdings by $57 billion last year, accelerating the trend. 

A World Gold Council survey revealed that 43% of central banks plan to boost gold reserves in the next year, and 95% expect global gold holdings to keep rising.

Related: As the Gold Rush Begins, What’s in Store for Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’?

This shift has powered gold’s record performance in 2025. For policymakers, gold has become more than a hedge; it is a statement of monetary sovereignty against inflation, geopolitical tension, and weakening trust in U.S. assets.

Bitcoin’s Case as a Complement to Gold

Parallel to gold’s rise, Bitcoin is gaining recognition in reserve discussions. A Deutsche Bank report noted that Bitcoin and gold could coexist on central bank balance sheets by 2030. Analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon highlighted Bitcoin’s declining volatility, with its 30-day fluctuations hitting historic lows even during record price runs.

Still, Bitcoin’s price momentum has cooled. After peaking at $123,500 in August, it has slipped below $113,000 this week. The retreat highlights why central banks remain hesitant. But structural adoption is expanding: more than 180 public companies now hold Bitcoin or other digital assets, many following accumulation strategies similar to MicroStrategy’s.

Policy and Perception Still Drive Bitcoin’s Path

Institutional and political voices continue to shape sentiment. Deutsche Bank likened Bitcoin’s journey to gold’s early adoption in the 20th century, suggesting that today’s skepticism could eventually give way to acceptance. 

Ahead of the Fed’s latest rate cut, Eric Trump told Yahoo Finance that looser policy could push digital assets to “skyrocket.”

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/central-banks-boost-gold-as-reserves-deutsche-bank-says-bitcoin-could-follow/

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