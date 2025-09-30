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The post 60K BTC money laundering case draws Chinese police to London court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited trial of Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency money laundering schemes in UK history, which involved about 61,000 Bitcoins, kicks off today, September 29.  The case is being tagged as one of the largest investment frauds in China’s history, as well as the biggest cryptocurrency money laundering case ever brought before a British court. The trial will last 12 weeks  Southwark Crown Court has become active as the trial of Zhimin Qian finally kicks off on September 29. Many eyes are on the case as it involves a generational haul of Bitcoins and the Chinese government.  According to reports, the trial is expected to reveal further details of the case, which saw Qian allegedly mastermind a multi-billion-pound, cross-border Bitcoin money laundering scandal linked to a £4.6 billion investment fraud scheme that affected almost 130,000 investors in China.  Observers expect it to push the boundaries of cross-border financial crime enforcement, crypto asset recovery, and the judicial cooperation between China and the West in the digital currency era. This massive Ponzi-style investment fraud ran through Qian’s company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., between 2014 and 2017, and promised investors 100-300% investment returns.  It collapsed following China’s decision to ban crypto in 2017, after which she laundered the funds into BTC and fled to London using a false St Kitts and Nevis passport. Between 2018 and 2021, British police were able to seize 61,000 BTC via anti-money laundering investigations into her assistant, carer, and interpreter, Jian Wen.  Qian was ultimately apprehended in London in April 2024. At current prices, the seized cryptocurrency is valued at around $6.7 billion, more than the total originally defrauded.  This fact has offered a spark of hope to victims hoping to recover their funds, but it also intensifies… The post 60K BTC money laundering case draws Chinese police to London court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited trial of Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency money laundering schemes in UK history, which involved about 61,000 Bitcoins, kicks off today, September 29.  The case is being tagged as one of the largest investment frauds in China’s history, as well as the biggest cryptocurrency money laundering case ever brought before a British court. The trial will last 12 weeks  Southwark Crown Court has become active as the trial of Zhimin Qian finally kicks off on September 29. Many eyes are on the case as it involves a generational haul of Bitcoins and the Chinese government.  According to reports, the trial is expected to reveal further details of the case, which saw Qian allegedly mastermind a multi-billion-pound, cross-border Bitcoin money laundering scandal linked to a £4.6 billion investment fraud scheme that affected almost 130,000 investors in China.  Observers expect it to push the boundaries of cross-border financial crime enforcement, crypto asset recovery, and the judicial cooperation between China and the West in the digital currency era. This massive Ponzi-style investment fraud ran through Qian’s company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., between 2014 and 2017, and promised investors 100-300% investment returns.  It collapsed following China’s decision to ban crypto in 2017, after which she laundered the funds into BTC and fled to London using a false St Kitts and Nevis passport. Between 2018 and 2021, British police were able to seize 61,000 BTC via anti-money laundering investigations into her assistant, carer, and interpreter, Jian Wen.  Qian was ultimately apprehended in London in April 2024. At current prices, the seized cryptocurrency is valued at around $6.7 billion, more than the total originally defrauded.  This fact has offered a spark of hope to victims hoping to recover their funds, but it also intensifies…

60K BTC money laundering case draws Chinese police to London court

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:49
3 min read
Bitcoin
BTC$67,298.95-4.04%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The long-awaited trial of Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency money laundering schemes in UK history, which involved about 61,000 Bitcoins, kicks off today, September 29. 

The case is being tagged as one of the largest investment frauds in China’s history, as well as the biggest cryptocurrency money laundering case ever brought before a British court.

The trial will last 12 weeks 

Southwark Crown Court has become active as the trial of Zhimin Qian finally kicks off on September 29. Many eyes are on the case as it involves a generational haul of Bitcoins and the Chinese government. 

According to reports, the trial is expected to reveal further details of the case, which saw Qian allegedly mastermind a multi-billion-pound, cross-border Bitcoin money laundering scandal linked to a £4.6 billion investment fraud scheme that affected almost 130,000 investors in China. 

Observers expect it to push the boundaries of cross-border financial crime enforcement, crypto asset recovery, and the judicial cooperation between China and the West in the digital currency era.

This massive Ponzi-style investment fraud ran through Qian’s company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., between 2014 and 2017, and promised investors 100-300% investment returns. 

It collapsed following China’s decision to ban crypto in 2017, after which she laundered the funds into BTC and fled to London using a false St Kitts and Nevis passport. Between 2018 and 2021, British police were able to seize 61,000 BTC via anti-money laundering investigations into her assistant, carer, and interpreter, Jian Wen. 

Qian was ultimately apprehended in London in April 2024. At current prices, the seized cryptocurrency is valued at around $6.7 billion, more than the total originally defrauded. 

This fact has offered a spark of hope to victims hoping to recover their funds, but it also intensifies legal battles among the multiple stakeholders.

Frustrations rise as Qian continues to evade accountability 

Qian, through her experienced criminal defense lawyer, Roger Sahota, has mounted a not-guilty case, categorically denying fraud or money laundering. She also maintains that her substantial Bitcoin holdings were lawfully acquired and are simply investment returns. 

Allegations from Chinese authorities have been tagged as political persecution following Beijing’s 2017 crackdown on crypto investors. 

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has also hit her with limited charges. She faces unlawful possession and transfer of cryptocurrency, as well as acquiring, using, and possessing criminal property. 

However, she has not been charged with fraud or money laundering, highlighting the difficulty of navigating the case. All of the alleged fraud, its victims, and the investigation native to China; no UK companies or entities were involved; and no assets passed through UK financial institutions. 

Without such clear connecting factors pulling the UK in, fraud charges may be hard to stick. It will be even harder to determine who can lay claim to the confiscated BTC. That means Qian has so far evaded accountability and may ultimately prevail by way of legal loopholes. 

There is currently no extradition treaty between China and the UK, which makes the case extra tricky. The trial is expected to set a precedent for future enforcement of cross-border financial crime in the digital currency era and finally end the growing frustration of those who lost money to the scheme. 

According to reports, Chinese police officers are scheduled to testify in person during the case, while several of the frustrated victims will provide remote testimony via video link from a court in Tianjin.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/60k-btc-money-laundering-uk-chinese-police/

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