What if October became Solana's month? Several spot ETFs with staking could be approved by the SEC within two weeks. A decision that could trigger a new institutional momentum and reshape the crypto landscape. But will this regulatory recognition be enough to propel SOL to a status comparable to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
L’article Solana ETF with Staking: SEC Decision Expected Within Two Weeks est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Hyperliquid:native flipping Solana could impact market dynamics significantly.
Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07