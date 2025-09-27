Bloomberg Analyst: BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is an extension of spot products and IBIT

PANews reported on September 27th that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on the X platform that the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, BlackRock's application for a Bitcoin premium yield ETF, is a spot product under the 1933 Act. It employs a covered call strategy for Bitcoin, aiming to generate returns on Bitcoin investments and is an extension of another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT. (Note: Mainstream ETF products in the US market are required to comply with both the 1933 Act and the 1934 Act.)
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31