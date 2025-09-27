Bloomberg Analyst: BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is an extension of spot products and IBIT

PANews reported on September 27th that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on the X platform that the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, BlackRock's application for a Bitcoin premium yield ETF, is a spot product under the 1933 Act. It employs a covered call strategy for Bitcoin, aiming to generate returns on Bitcoin investments and is an extension of another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT. (Note: Mainstream ETF products in the US market are required to comply with both the 1933 Act and the 1934 Act.) PANews reported on September 27th that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on the X platform that the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, BlackRock's application for a Bitcoin premium yield ETF, is a spot product under the 1933 Act. It employs a covered call strategy for Bitcoin, aiming to generate returns on Bitcoin investments and is an extension of another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT. (Note: Mainstream ETF products in the US market are required to comply with both the 1933 Act and the 1934 Act.)