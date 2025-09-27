Hypervault has apparently cancelled its X platform account; users should be wary of related risks.

PANews reported on September 27 that Hypervault has allegedly cancelled its X platform account, warning users to be wary of related risks. The official Twitter account currently displays "This account does not exist." Previously, PeckShield monitored a suspected rug pull on the project, with approximately $3.6 million being transferred.
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