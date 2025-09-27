Hyperdrive clarified that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself and the investigation is still ongoing

PANews reported on September 27 that Hyperdrive issued a statement on the X platform to clarify that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself, but rather that two wallet positions in the Hyperdrive Treasury Market that used Theo's thBILL as collateral appear to have been attacked. The investigation is still ongoing. PANews reported on September 27 that Hyperdrive issued a statement on the X platform to clarify that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself, but rather that two wallet positions in the Hyperdrive Treasury Market that used Theo's thBILL as collateral appear to have been attacked. The investigation is still ongoing.