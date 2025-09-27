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The post Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the cryptocurrency world, cloud mining has gained a strong foothold among enthusiasts. It is not like old mining, which required costly rigs and complicated hardware setups. Users rent computing power from data centers worldwide to earn cryptocurrency on a stable and long-term basis. With the rapid development of renewable energy technology and artificial intelligence, cloud mining is ushering in a new era, and Fleet Mining is a prime example. What is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows for the mining of bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies without the need for physical mining hardware. No technical knowledge is required, no power supply is needed, and no hardware maintenance is necessary. Purchase a contract and receive your daily mining earnings directly into your account. Cloud mining is quicker, cheaper, and better suited for beginners than classic mining. Advantages of Fleet Mining As one of the earliest companies to offer cloud mining with renewable energy, Fleet Mining stands out in terms of technology, efficiency, stability, and sustainability. Clean Energy: Fleet Mining’s global data centers are powered by renewable sources, including hydro, wind, and solar power, which helps ensure carbon neutrality while reducing operating costs. AI-Powered Optimization: Artificial intelligence is utilized to optimize resource allocation, thereby maximizing returns by enhancing mining efficiency and stabilizing expected returns. Global Scale: With over 2 million miners and 9 million registered users, Fleet Mining has established itself as a significant brand. Newcomer-Friendly: The platform is user-friendly. New users receive a bonus of $15 to $100 upon registration and can start mining immediately.… The post Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. In the cryptocurrency world, cloud mining has gained a strong foothold among enthusiasts. It is not like old mining, which required costly rigs and complicated hardware setups. Users rent computing power from data centers worldwide to earn cryptocurrency on a stable and long-term basis. With the rapid development of renewable energy technology and artificial intelligence, cloud mining is ushering in a new era, and Fleet Mining is a prime example. What is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows for the mining of bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies without the need for physical mining hardware. No technical knowledge is required, no power supply is needed, and no hardware maintenance is necessary. Purchase a contract and receive your daily mining earnings directly into your account. Cloud mining is quicker, cheaper, and better suited for beginners than classic mining. Advantages of Fleet Mining As one of the earliest companies to offer cloud mining with renewable energy, Fleet Mining stands out in terms of technology, efficiency, stability, and sustainability. Clean Energy: Fleet Mining’s global data centers are powered by renewable sources, including hydro, wind, and solar power, which helps ensure carbon neutrality while reducing operating costs. AI-Powered Optimization: Artificial intelligence is utilized to optimize resource allocation, thereby maximizing returns by enhancing mining efficiency and stabilizing expected returns. Global Scale: With over 2 million miners and 9 million registered users, Fleet Mining has established itself as a significant brand. Newcomer-Friendly: The platform is user-friendly. New users receive a bonus of $15 to $100 upon registration and can start mining immediately.…

Fleet Mining raises $7.8 million to expand its cloud-mining capacity and boost BTC production

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:35
4 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

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Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

In the cryptocurrency world, cloud mining has gained a strong foothold among enthusiasts. It is not like old mining, which required costly rigs and complicated hardware setups. Users rent computing power from data centers worldwide to earn cryptocurrency on a stable and long-term basis. With the rapid development of renewable energy technology and artificial intelligence, cloud mining is ushering in a new era, and Fleet Mining is a prime example.

What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows for the mining of bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies without the need for physical mining hardware. No technical knowledge is required, no power supply is needed, and no hardware maintenance is necessary. Purchase a contract and receive your daily mining earnings directly into your account. Cloud mining is quicker, cheaper, and better suited for beginners than classic mining.

Advantages of Fleet Mining

As one of the earliest companies to offer cloud mining with renewable energy, Fleet Mining stands out in terms of technology, efficiency, stability, and sustainability.

  • Clean Energy: Fleet Mining’s global data centers are powered by renewable sources, including hydro, wind, and solar power, which helps ensure carbon neutrality while reducing operating costs.
  • AI-Powered Optimization: Artificial intelligence is utilized to optimize resource allocation, thereby maximizing returns by enhancing mining efficiency and stabilizing expected returns.
  • Global Scale: With over 2 million miners and 9 million registered users, Fleet Mining has established itself as a significant brand.
  • Newcomer-Friendly: The platform is user-friendly. New users receive a bonus of $15 to $100 upon registration and can start mining immediately.

Earnings and Returns

Fleet Mining offers a variety of contracts that allow you to choose among different assets:

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Starter Contracts: $15 free contract, or a 100$ entry-level option (beginners can try).

Plan Daily Return Duration (days) Total Return
Starter Miner $100 $3.00 2 $106
Starter Miner $500 $6.25 5 $531.25
Standard Miner $3,000 $45.00 15 $3,675
Standard Miner $6,000 $96.00 20 $7,920
Advanced Miner $30,000 $540.00 45 $54,300
Advanced Miner $200,000 $3,800 55 $409,000
Advanced Miner $300,000 $6,000 60 $660,000

Earnings can begin 1 day after you have opened a contract. Once earnings reach $100, they have the option to cash out to a crypto wallet.

Security and Trust

When it comes to crypto, security is everything. Fleet Mining is McAfee-secured and Cloudflare-protected to guarantee 100% uptime with no interruptions in mining. With 24/7 customer support and transparent operations.

Lastly, Fleet Mining is 100% renewable energy-powered, minimizes its footprint, and aligns with the global sustainability trend. It is the right choice for both profitability and eco-friendliness.

How to Get Started with Fleet Mining

Visit the Fleet Mining website, provide your email to sign up, and start with a $15–$100 reward.

1. Choose a Contract: Pick the contract that best suits your budget and objectives.

2. Start Mining: Which auto switches computing power. No need to operate manually.

3. Receive Earnings: Daily income is credited, which can be withdrawn.

Referral Program: Earn While Sharing

Fleet Mining also comes with an excellent referral program. Users who invite others to join can earn a 4.5% referral commission and even an opportunity to win a one-time bonus reward of $10,000. You don’t have to spend money to cash in on the prospect of limitless income.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is cloud mining suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. Fleet Mining’s platform is easy to use, and beginners can begin with a free contract.

Are earnings stable?

Yes. By optimizing with AI, Fleet Mining generates more stable income and improved efficiency compared to traditional mining.

Is withdrawal convenient?

Users can withdraw funds to ordinary cryptocurrency wallets, such as BTC, ETH, and USDT, once their balance reaches $100.

Conclusion

With the advancement of the digital economy, cloud mining has become a viable solution, allowing anyone to earn a passive income. By merging renewable and AI technology, Fleet Mining provides an easy-access, low-cost, and high-return mining solution.

For more details, please refer to this practical cloud mining guide: https://fleetmining.com.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/fleet-mining-raises-780-million-to-expand-its-cloud-mining-capacity-and-boost-btc-production/

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