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The post A New Update On ‘Dark Wolf’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dark Wolf has been a top performer on Amazon Prime Video over its seven-week run, and now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is over, it’s besting a returning series like The Boys spin-off Gen V, which is no small feat. But was Dark Wolf meant to be a one-off stopover while we wait for Chris Pratt to come back for the show that spawned it, The Terminal List? Well, there’s an update on the potential of Dark Wolf season 2. Amazon Prime Video has not officially renewed Dark Wolf for season 2. But yes, this almost seems like a sure thing at this point, given both its performance and the idea that Amazon wants to create a Terminal List universe. In the wake of the season 1 finale, star Taylor Kitsch spoke to EW about plans for season 2, which are already in motion despite no official word of renewal. Here’s what he said about the possibility of season 2, which has a “long runway” given that it’s seven years before the events of The Terminal List. This is the concept: “We shine a brighter light into the darkness of service. I love where we ended because we get way darker and I think you’re finally gonna see Ben truly fall in season 2, which obviously goes toward Terminal List season 1 and why he makes the decisions he makes. I’m excited. I hope we can take one more swing and truly see this guy fall.” There’s no real reason to believe that Amazon is going to stop Dark Wolf here, given that this military-based IP is now something they’re trying to build out further. We’ve already heard about this idea in the past. Here’s producer David DiGilio speaking to THR back in August before Dark Wolf even aired:… The post A New Update On ‘Dark Wolf’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dark Wolf has been a top performer on Amazon Prime Video over its seven-week run, and now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is over, it’s besting a returning series like The Boys spin-off Gen V, which is no small feat. But was Dark Wolf meant to be a one-off stopover while we wait for Chris Pratt to come back for the show that spawned it, The Terminal List? Well, there’s an update on the potential of Dark Wolf season 2. Amazon Prime Video has not officially renewed Dark Wolf for season 2. But yes, this almost seems like a sure thing at this point, given both its performance and the idea that Amazon wants to create a Terminal List universe. In the wake of the season 1 finale, star Taylor Kitsch spoke to EW about plans for season 2, which are already in motion despite no official word of renewal. Here’s what he said about the possibility of season 2, which has a “long runway” given that it’s seven years before the events of The Terminal List. This is the concept: “We shine a brighter light into the darkness of service. I love where we ended because we get way darker and I think you’re finally gonna see Ben truly fall in season 2, which obviously goes toward Terminal List season 1 and why he makes the decisions he makes. I’m excited. I hope we can take one more swing and truly see this guy fall.” There’s no real reason to believe that Amazon is going to stop Dark Wolf here, given that this military-based IP is now something they’re trying to build out further. We’ve already heard about this idea in the past. Here’s producer David DiGilio speaking to THR back in August before Dark Wolf even aired:…

A New Update On ‘Dark Wolf’ Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:10
3 min read
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Dark Wolf has been a top performer on Amazon Prime Video over its seven-week run, and now that The Summer I Turned Pretty is over, it’s besting a returning series like The Boys spin-off Gen V, which is no small feat.

But was Dark Wolf meant to be a one-off stopover while we wait for Chris Pratt to come back for the show that spawned it, The Terminal List? Well, there’s an update on the potential of Dark Wolf season 2.

Amazon Prime Video has not officially renewed Dark Wolf for season 2. But yes, this almost seems like a sure thing at this point, given both its performance and the idea that Amazon wants to create a Terminal List universe.

In the wake of the season 1 finale, star Taylor Kitsch spoke to EW about plans for season 2, which are already in motion despite no official word of renewal. Here’s what he said about the possibility of season 2, which has a “long runway” given that it’s seven years before the events of The Terminal List. This is the concept:

“We shine a brighter light into the darkness of service. I love where we ended because we get way darker and I think you’re finally gonna see Ben truly fall in season 2, which obviously goes toward Terminal List season 1 and why he makes the decisions he makes. I’m excited. I hope we can take one more swing and truly see this guy fall.”

There’s no real reason to believe that Amazon is going to stop Dark Wolf here, given that this military-based IP is now something they’re trying to build out further. We’ve already heard about this idea in the past. Here’s producer David DiGilio speaking to THR back in August before Dark Wolf even aired:

“We decided we’re not just going to make a new show in Dark Wolf. We decided we’re going to make a new way to make shows. I refer to it as team television, and it’s a very time-intensive process because everyone gets a say. There’s no bad idea. It’s a way to empower performers, the authors and anyone, down to the set dressers, with a creative stake. If an idea is sparked, you really start to talk about it, and it can lead to places.”

The Terminal List was originally based on a book, but clearly the desire is to go well past that with season 2, Dark Wolf, and what appear to be other, unannounced projects in the works. I am having flashbacks to The Walking Dead, which aired the main show, then had a spin-off running alongside it in Fear the Walking Dead, while adding even more shows later. And that did work quite well for a while. We are just two total seasons into the Terminal List universe, and it feels like it’s going to have a lot of runway, as Kitsch says.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/27/a-new-update-on-dark-wolf-season-2-on-amazon-prime-video/

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