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The post 4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has increased more than 22% this year, which has sparked interest in the whole cryptocurrency sector. BTC is still the most popular cryptocurrency, but many investors are now looking at meme currencies, which often give significant returns when the market increases. This September, four tokens stood out. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is at the top of the list. It’s a presale powerhouse that mixes meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. Snek (SNEK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Useless Coin (USELESS) are each gaining traction in their own ways. Combined, they offer a wide range of chances for investors willing to take risks. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Powerhouse Leading the Pack Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is swiftly becoming the meme token everyone talks about in 2025. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, the price is $0.0022. The project is developing a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum and is made for meme tokens. It offers transactions that happen in a flash, very low costs, and security against sniper bots, which gives everyone a better chance during launches. This puts it much ahead of most meme coins. A CertiK audit makes investors feel better about their investments by ensuring their smart contracts are safe. Little Pepe is a mix of funny and helpful things. There are no transaction fees, staking rewards, and a Meme Launchpad for new enterprises. Marketing has also made the hype bigger. Little Pepe keeps its community interested and thrilled with a $777,000 giveaway and ETH awards for the best customers. Analysts say that when it goes public, it will have a lot of room to grow, with a target price of around $0.003. Snek (SNEK): Mid-Cap Meme Coin with Room to Grow Snek has become a meme coin with a growing group of supporters. SNEK is one of the… The post 4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has increased more than 22% this year, which has sparked interest in the whole cryptocurrency sector. BTC is still the most popular cryptocurrency, but many investors are now looking at meme currencies, which often give significant returns when the market increases. This September, four tokens stood out. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is at the top of the list. It’s a presale powerhouse that mixes meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. Snek (SNEK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Useless Coin (USELESS) are each gaining traction in their own ways. Combined, they offer a wide range of chances for investors willing to take risks. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Powerhouse Leading the Pack Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is swiftly becoming the meme token everyone talks about in 2025. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, the price is $0.0022. The project is developing a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum and is made for meme tokens. It offers transactions that happen in a flash, very low costs, and security against sniper bots, which gives everyone a better chance during launches. This puts it much ahead of most meme coins. A CertiK audit makes investors feel better about their investments by ensuring their smart contracts are safe. Little Pepe is a mix of funny and helpful things. There are no transaction fees, staking rewards, and a Meme Launchpad for new enterprises. Marketing has also made the hype bigger. Little Pepe keeps its community interested and thrilled with a $777,000 giveaway and ETH awards for the best customers. Analysts say that when it goes public, it will have a lot of room to grow, with a target price of around $0.003. Snek (SNEK): Mid-Cap Meme Coin with Room to Grow Snek has become a meme coin with a growing group of supporters. SNEK is one of the…

4 Best Meme Coins to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Rises 22% YTD

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:07
4 min read
Memecoin
MEME$0.0005177-0.99%
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BTC$67,262.89-4.04%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Bitcoin (BTC) has increased more than 22% this year, which has sparked interest in the whole cryptocurrency sector. BTC is still the most popular cryptocurrency, but many investors are now looking at meme currencies, which often give significant returns when the market increases. This September, four tokens stood out. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is at the top of the list. It’s a presale powerhouse that mixes meme culture with serious blockchain innovation. Snek (SNEK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Useless Coin (USELESS) are each gaining traction in their own ways. Combined, they offer a wide range of chances for investors willing to take risks.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Powerhouse Leading the Pack

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is swiftly becoming the meme token everyone talks about in 2025. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, the price is $0.0022. The project is developing a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum and is made for meme tokens. It offers transactions that happen in a flash, very low costs, and security against sniper bots, which gives everyone a better chance during launches. This puts it much ahead of most meme coins. A CertiK audit makes investors feel better about their investments by ensuring their smart contracts are safe. Little Pepe is a mix of funny and helpful things. There are no transaction fees, staking rewards, and a Meme Launchpad for new enterprises. Marketing has also made the hype bigger. Little Pepe keeps its community interested and thrilled with a $777,000 giveaway and ETH awards for the best customers. Analysts say that when it goes public, it will have a lot of room to grow, with a target price of around $0.003.

Snek (SNEK): Mid-Cap Meme Coin with Room to Grow

Snek has become a meme coin with a growing group of supporters. SNEK is one of the stronger mid-tier meme tokens right now, with a market cap of about $300 million and a price of about $0.0042. Snek isn’t as new as Little Pepe, but it still looks good because its liquidity is expanding, and it has a loyal community. It strikes a compromise between higher-cap meme tokens like WIF and coins that are more of a gamble, like Useless Coin. It’s a good choice for investors with moderate risk.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Branded Meme Culture at Scale

Dogwifhat is another meme currency that has done well because of its strong brand and cultural connection. WIF is one of the most well-known meme tokens on the market. It costs about $0.89 and has a lot of trading activity. Analysts say the recent 6–7% drop in WIF’s value is due to profit-taking and not a loss of momentum. Its community keeps it active and makes it relevant in the meme world. WIF’s current value is what makes it hard for them. The percentage growth potential may be lower because the price is higher than newer meme tokens. But WIF is still a good choice for investors who want to get involved with a well-known meme brand.

Useless Coin (USELESS): High-Risk, High-Reward Meme Satire

Useless Coin has gained popularity through humor and sarcasm, completely embracing its “useless” name. The coin is currently worth $0.2189, and it has gone up more than 125% in the last three months, thanks to whales buying it up and exchanges losing money. However, the risks are substantial. With no roadmap or utility, the token’s fate depends entirely on maintaining cultural traction. If the joke wears off or sentiment shifts, its price could quickly reverse, making it highly speculative.

Conclusion

Bitcoin has been going up 22% this year, and meme coins are riding the wave of fresh hope. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the frontrunner, with a lot of presale momentum, Layer-2 utility, and active marketing to get investors interested before it goes public. Snek (SNEK) offers mid-tier stability with room for growth, Dogwifhat (WIF) has great branding and community influence, and Useless Coin (USELESS) is still a speculative investment for those who like meme-driven volatility. These four show how many ways there are to make money in the meme coin space. Little Pepe makes the best case for people who are prepared to take chances this September. At only $0.0022, it is still an early-stage jewel that might significantly increase portfolios as Bitcoin’s bull run continues.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/4-best-meme-coins-to-buy-as-bitcoin-btc-rises-22-ytd/

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