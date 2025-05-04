PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco

PANews
2025/05/04 17:11
Today's news tips:

1. Warren Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year

2. Arizona Governor Vetoes State’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill SB 1025

3. The new version of the US GENIUS stablecoin bill was jointly opposed by 10 senators

4. Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin may surpass gold's dominance at any time

5.Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the U.S. from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin

6. Binance signs strategic memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan National Investment Agency

7. The whale who raised 76,000 ETH in the 2015 ICO deposited 2,500 ETH to Kraken

8. A whale sold the TRUMP that he bought at a high price, giving back $483,000 in profits and losing $900,000 in principal

Regulatory/Macro

Warren Buffett to retire at the end of the year

American investor Warren Buffett shocked shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting by announcing his plans to retire at the end of the year. Buffett said he would recommend to Berkshire Hathaway's board of directors that Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, take over as CEO at the end of the year, saying he thought the time was right for Greg to serve as the company's CEO. Buffett made the announcement after a five-hour question-and-answer session and did not answer any questions, according to the Associated Press. Buffett said the only board members who knew about this were his two children, Howard Buffett and Susie Buffett.

Related reading: 800-word summary and full text of the 2025 Buffett Shareholders Meeting

Arizona Governor Vetoes State’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill SB 1025

According to documents on the Arizona official website, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed Senate Bill 1025 (SB 1025), which would have allowed public funds to be invested in virtual currencies. Hobbs said in her veto statement that the Arizona Retirement System is one of the strongest retirement systems in the United States, thanks to its sound and wise investment strategy. She emphasized that the state's retirement funds are not suitable for trying unproven investments such as virtual currencies.

The new version of the US GENIUS stablecoin bill was jointly opposed by 10 senators

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego and nine other senators issued a joint statement saying they could not support the updated version of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act released last week. The group pointed out several concerns, including insufficient provisions in anti-money laundering, national security, and financial system security. It is worth noting that the four Democratic senators on the list, Gallego, Warner, Kim, and Blunt Rochester, supported the original version of the bill during the Senate Banking Committee's deliberations in March. Angela Alsobrooks, the co-sponsor of the bill, did not sign the letter.

Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin could surpass gold's dominance at any time

Jurrien Timmer, global macro director at Fidelity Investments, published a detailed analysis of the dynamic relationship between Bitcoin and gold. He cited data from Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMR Co) and Bloomberg, analyzed the changing trends of the Sharpe ratio (a measure of risk-adjusted returns) of the two assets, and pointed out that their relative performance may be at a turning point. Investors and users may witness the handover of the baton from gold to Bitcoin.

Nvidia is designing a new special edition AI chip and has informed three Chinese companies

According to Jinshi, after the H20 chip for the Chinese market was banned by the US government, the US chip giant Nvidia is stepping up the development of another artificial intelligence (AI) chip that complies with US export regulations in order to continue to maintain its market share in China. According to the report, according to US media reports, Nvidia has informed three Chinese companies that it is adjusting the design of AI chips and seeking to continue to supply products to China without violating US export controls.

Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, recently said that although the US government currently holds about 198,000 bitcoins (worth more than $18 billion), it is unlikely to increase its bitcoin reserves through direct purchases due to two major factors. One is the pressure of national debt, and the other is the public's stereotype of Bitcoin investors (the so-called "Bitcoin bros"). Hayes believes that this negative stereotype will affect the decision-making of policymakers.

Binance and Kyrgyzstan State Investment Agency Sign Strategic MoU

According to Binance's official blog, Binance has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency to accelerate the development of the country's digital asset industry. It will bring crypto payments to Kyrgyzstan through Binance Payments and support educational programs with the expertise of Binance Academy. This cooperation marks an important step towards building a sustainable, innovation-friendly crypto ecosystem in Central Asia.

Project News

Treasure DAO funding chain extended to autumn 2026, but does not include the MAGIC Treasury

Treasure DAO co-founder @smoldev__ said that Treasure has extended its USDC funding chain to the fall of 2026, excluding the MAGIC treasury being restored. More information will be released in the quarterly report on Monday.

Earlier on April 3, John, the chief contributor of the blockchain gaming ecosystem Treasure DAO, announced that due to the deterioration of financial conditions and the reorganization, the game operation and Treasure Chain will be terminated. The document shows that its annual operating expenses are as high as 8.3 million US dollars, and the current treasury has only 2.4 million US dollars, which was originally expected to last only until July 2025. Faced with the pressure of survival, DAO has laid off 15 people and decided to terminate the game distribution support and Treasure Chain, and assist partners to migrate to other chains.

Important data

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped 3.34% to 119.12 T this morning

According to CloverPool data, the Bitcoin network completed a new round of difficulty adjustment at 2025-05-04 05:00:13 (block height 895,104), and the difficulty value was reduced by 3.34% to 119.12 T. The current average computing power of the Bitcoin network is 885.45 EH/s, and the next difficulty adjustment is expected to take place in about 13 days and 3 hours.

The whale who raised 76,000 ETH in the 2015 ICO deposited 2,500 ETH to Kraken

According to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), a related address of the "2015 ICO 76,000 ETH whale" recharged 2,500 ETH to Kraken in the past 14 hours, about 4.59 million US dollars, with a cost as low as 0.31 US dollars. The related address also holds 13,500 ETH, which may be sold in the near future.

A whale sold the TRUMP he bought at a high price, giving back $483,000 in profits and losing $900,000 in principal

According to EmberCN's monitoring, "the whale who sold TRUMP before Trump's dinner plan was announced and missed out on $3.8 million in profits" sold TRUMP, which he bought at a second high, 3 hours ago, giving back profits and losing $900,000 in principal.

In the early morning of April 23, the whale sold 630,000 TRUMP at $8.7, making a profit of $483,000. After Trump's dinner plan was announced, the price of TRUMP soared to $16, and the whale missed out on $3.8 million in profits.

Whales bought TRUMP at $15.39 on April 27;

This morning, the price of TRUMP fell by 13%. The whale sold its second purchase of TRUMP at a price of $11.29 three hours ago, giving back the first profit of $483,000 and losing $900,000 in principal.

A whale or institution sold 220 WBTC, making a profit of $13.37 million

According to analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution sold 220 WBTC at $95,710 on the chain 2 hours ago in exchange for 21.06 million USDT. These 220 $WBTC brought him a profit of 13.37 million (+174%): they were purchased at $34,938 in November 2023.

other

The father of a crypto tycoon was kidnapped in Paris and extorted for 5-7 million euros, but has now been rescued

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau forwarded a piece of news on the X platform. The news said that the father of a crypto tycoon was kidnapped and extorted in Paris and has been rescued. It is reported that the crypto tycoon owns a company that manages cryptocurrencies in Malta. His father was kidnapped at around 10:30 am on Thursday and was subsequently asked to pay 5-7 million euros in the form of a bank transfer. Currently, four people involved in the case have been arrested and detained. The relevant news did not disclose the name of the crypto tycoon and other information.

