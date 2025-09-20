Hva er FOAM (FOAM)

FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.

FOAM (FOAM) Ressurs
Hvitbok
Offisiell nettside

FOAM Prisforutsigelse (USD)

Hvor mye vil FOAM (FOAM) være verdt i USD morgen, neste uke eller neste måned? Hva kan aktivaene dine FOAM (FOAM) verdsettes til i 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – eller til og med om 10 eller 20 år? Bruk vårt prisprediksjonsverktøy for å utforske både kortsiktige og langsiktige prognoser for FOAM.

FOAM til lokale valutaer

FOAM (FOAM) tokenomics

Å forstå tokenomics bak FOAM (FOAM) kan gi dypere innsikt i dens langsiktige verdi og vekstpotensial. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan forsyningen administreres, tokenomics avslører kjernestrukturen i et prosjekts økonomi. Lær om FOAM tokenets omfattende tokenomics nå!

Folk spør også: Andre spørsmål om FOAM (FOAM) Hvor mye er FOAM (FOAM) verdt i dag? Live FOAM prisen i USD er 0.00028572 USD , oppdatert i sanntid med de nyeste markedsdataene. Hva er gjeldende FOAM-til-USD-pris? $ 0.00028572 . Sjekk ut Den nåværende prisen på FOAM til USD er. Sjekk ut MEXC-konvertering for nøyaktig tokenkonvertering. Hva er markedsverdien for FOAM? Markedsverdien for FOAM er $ 101.54K USD . Markedsverdi = nåværende pris × sirkulerende forsyning. Det indikerer tokenets totale markedsverdi og rangering. Hva er den sirkulerende forsyningen av FOAM? Den sirkulerende forsyningen av FOAM er 355.36M USD . Hva var den høyeste prisen noensinne (ATH) forFOAM ? FOAM oppnådde en ATH-pris på 0.151804 USD . Hva var den laveste prisen (ATL) på FOAM? FOAM så en ATL-pris på 0.00007028 USD . Hva er handelsvolumet til FOAM? Det døgnåpne handelsvolumet i sanntid for FOAM er -- USD . Vil FOAM gå høyere i år? FOAM kan bli høyere i år, avhengig av markedsforholdene og prosjektutviklingen. Sjekk ut FOAM prisprognosen for en mer grundig analyse.

