Beefy Pris (BIFI)
+0.09%
-5.23%
-6.38%
-6.38%
Beefy (BIFI) sanntidsprisen er $177.73. I løpet av de siste 24 timene har BIFI blitt handlet mellom et bunnivå på $ 177.38 og et toppnivå på $ 187.95, noe som viser aktiv markedsvolatilitet. Den rekordhøye prisen til BIFI er $ 4,116.95, mens den rekordlave prisen er $ 3.28.
Når det gjelder kortsiktig ytelse, har BIFI endret seg med +0.09% i løpet av den siste timen, -5.23% over 24 timer og -6.38% i løpet av de siste 7 dagene. Dette gir deg en rask oversikt over de siste pristrendene og markedsdynamikken på MEXC.
Nåværende markedsverdi på Beefy er $ 14.22M, med et 24-timers handelsvolum på --. Den sirkulerende forsyningen på BIFI er 80.00K, med en total tilgang på 80000.0. Den fullt utvannede verdsettelsen (FDV) er $ 14.22M.
I løpet av i dag er prisendringen på Beefy til USD ble $ -9.8190379538425.
I løpet av de siste 30 dagene har prisendringen på Beefy til USD ble $ -13.3494958030.
I løpet av de siste 60 dagene har prisendringen på Beefy til USD ble $ -15.9188495480.
I løpet av de siste 90 dagene har prisendringen på Beefy til USD ble $ +37.05899208910845.
|Periode
|Endring (USD)
|Endring (%)
|I dag
|$ -9.8190379538425
|-5.23%
|30 dager
|$ -13.3494958030
|-7.51%
|60 dager
|$ -15.9188495480
|-8.95%
|90 dager
|$ +37.05899208910845
|+26.34%
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
MEXC er den ledende kryptovalutabørsen som er klarert av over 10 millioner brukere over hele verden. Den er kjent som børsen med det bredeste tokenutvalget, de raskeste tokenoppføringene og de laveste handelsgebyrene i markedet. Bli med i MEXC nå for å oppleve topplikviditet og de mest konkurransedyktige gebyrene på markedet!
Hvor mye vil Beefy (BIFI) være verdt i USD morgen, neste uke eller neste måned? Hva kan aktivaene dine Beefy (BIFI) verdsettes til i 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – eller til og med om 10 eller 20 år? Bruk vårt prisprediksjonsverktøy for å utforske både kortsiktige og langsiktige prognoser for Beefy.
Sjekk Beefyprisprognosen nå!
Å forstå tokenomics bak Beefy (BIFI) kan gi dypere innsikt i dens langsiktige verdi og vekstpotensial. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan forsyningen administreres, tokenomics avslører kjernestrukturen i et prosjekts økonomi. Lær om BIFI tokenets omfattende tokenomics nå!
|Tid (UTC+8)
|Type
|Informasjon
|09-19 14:44:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
|09-19 12:40:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
|09-19 11:35:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
|09-18 11:44:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
|09-18 03:09:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
|09-16 14:49:00
|Bransjeoppdateringer
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høy markedsrisiko og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i prosjekter og produkter som du er kjent med og hvor du forstår risikoen. Du bør nøye vurdere din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situasjon, investeringsmål og risikotoleranse og konsultere en uavhengig finansiell rådgiver før du foretar en investering. Dette materialet skal ikke tolkes som økonomisk råd. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålitelig indikator på fremtidig ytelse. Verdien av investeringen din kan gå ned så vel som opp, og det kan hende du ikke får tilbake beløpet du investerte. Du er alene ansvarlig for investeringsbeslutningene dine. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tap du måtte pådra deg. For mer informasjon, se våre vilkår for bruk og risikoadvarsel. Vær også oppmerksom på at data knyttet til den ovennevnte kryptovalutaen presentert her (for eksempel gjeldende live-pris) er basert på tredjepartskilder. De presenteres for deg på "som de er"-basis og kun for informasjonsformål, uten representasjon eller garanti av noe slag. Lenker gitt til tredjepartssider er heller ikke under MEXCs kontroll. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for påliteligheten og nøyaktigheten til slike tredjepartssider og deres innhold.