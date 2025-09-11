Ardor kaina (ARDR)
-0.91%
-2.40%
+2.87%
+2.87%
Ardor (ARDR) realiojo laiko kaina yra $0.085106. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas ARDR svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0.0851 iki aukščiausios $ 0.087201 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia ARDR kaina yra $ 2.04, o žemiausia – $ 0.008745.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, ARDR per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -0.91%, per 24 valandas – -2.40%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +2.87%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Ardor rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 85.12M, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. ARDR apyvartoje yra 998.47M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 998466231.0. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 85.12M
Šiandienos Ardor kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.00209497594926693.
Ardor 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0070709894.
Ardor 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0015185208.
Ardor 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ +0.0032033174644392.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ -0.00209497594926693
|-2.40%
|30 dienų
|$ -0.0070709894
|-8.30%
|60 dienų
|$ -0.0015185208
|-1.78%
|90 dienų
|$ +0.0032033174644392
|+3.91%
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXC – pirmaujanti kriptovaliutų birža, kuria pasitiki daugiau nei 10 milijonų naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Išsiskiria plačiausiu tokenų pasirinkimu, greičiausiu įtraukimu ir mažiausiais prekybos mokesčiais rinkoje. Prisijunkite prie MEXC ir mėgaukitės aukščiausio lygio likvidumu bei geriausiais mokesčiais rinkoje!
Kiek kainuos Ardor (ARDR) rytoj, kitą savaitę ar kitą mėnesį USD valiuta? Kokia galėtų būti jūsų Ardor (ARDR) turto vertė 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 m. – ar net po 10 ar 20 metų? Naudokitės mūsų kainos prognozavimo įrankiu, kad sužinotumėte trumpalaikes ir ilgalaikes Ardor prognozes.
Peržiūrėkite Ardor kainos prognozę dabar!
Supratimas apie Ardor (ARDR) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie ARDRišsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!
|Laikas (UTC+8)
|Tipas
|Informacija
|09-11 17:57:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
|09-10 02:28:00
|Ekonominiai duomenys
U.S. 2025 non-farm employment benchmark revision preliminary value -911,000, expected -700,000
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.