Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics
Worldcoin (WLD) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.
Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບWorldcoin (WLD), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Worldcoin (WLD)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ WLDອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Worldcoin (WLD) is an ERC-20 token initially issued on Ethereum, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The tokenomics are designed to support a global identity and financial network, with a strong focus on community distribution, operational incentives, and gradual decentralization. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 10,000,000,000 WLD (fixed for the first 15 years).
- Inflation: After 15 years, governance can enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
- Bridging: As of March 6, 2024, approximately 164 million WLD (~1.64% of total supply) have been bridged to Optimism as ERC-20 equivalents.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Amount (WLD)
|Locking & Vesting Details
|Community (User Grants, etc.)
|75%
|7,500,000,000
|12-month lock-up post-launch, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
|- User Grants
|60%
|6,000,000,000
|Distributed as grants to Orb-verified users
|- Operational Costs
|10%
|1,000,000,000
|For market support, sequencer ops, bug bounties, user engagement, etc.
|- Ecosystem Fund
|5%
|500,000,000
|For R&D, audits, grants, incentives, liquidity, and Foundation operations
|Initial Development Team
|9.8%
|980,000,000
|12-month lock-up post-launch, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
|Tools for Humanity Investors
|13.5%
|1,350,000,000
|12-month lock-up after exercising warrants, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months
|Tools for Humanity Reserve
|1.7%
|170,000,000
|Details not fully specified
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- User Grants: Orb-verified users receive a welcome grant (1 WLD) and recurring grants (25 WLD), with a target of distributing at least 6 billion WLD to users.
- Orb Operators: Receive WLD rewards for providing verification services. Operators are selected through an application and review process.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Includes bug bounty programs, grants for protocol development, and community engagement initiatives.
- Governance: WLD holders will have governance rights in the future, with potential for additional uses as determined by community governance.
- Payments: Potential future use for payments within the World App and other World ID-compatible wallets.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Allocations: Both are subject to a 12-month lock-up period post-launch (or post-warrant exercise for investors), followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
- Operational and Ecosystem Funds: Also subject to similar lock-up and vesting schedules.
- Market Maker Loans: 100 million WLD were loaned to market makers for three months post-launch to support liquidity, with options to purchase at a predetermined price formula.
Unlocking Time
- General Unlocking: After the initial 12-month lock-up, tokens unlock daily over the following 24 months for team, investors, and other locked allocations.
- Daily Unlock Rate: As of early 2024, Worldcoin was releasing approximately $12.4 million worth of tokens per day through linear unlocks.
- User Grants: Distributed on an ongoing basis as users are verified.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B fixed supply (15 years), up to 1.5% annual inflation possible after 15 years
|Allocation
|75% Community, 9.8% Team, 13.5% Investors, 1.7% Reserve
|Usage
|User grants, operator rewards, ecosystem incentives, governance, payments
|Locking
|12-month lock-up, then linear daily unlocks over 24 months for team/investors/ops funds
|Unlocking
|Daily linear unlocks post-lock-up; user grants ongoing
Additional Notes
- Governance: Future governance will determine inflation and additional use cases.
- Decentralization: The project aims for permissionless, decentralized operation, with open standards and support for third-party wallets.
- Transparency: Vesting contracts and wallet addresses are publicly viewable on Ethereum and Optimism.
This structure ensures a gradual and controlled release of tokens, incentivizes early adoption and participation, and aligns long-term interests between users, operators, developers, and investors.
Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Worldcoin (WLD) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງWLD ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນWLD ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈWLD's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງWLDໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
