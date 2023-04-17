ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ PEPEອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum (ERC-20) with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed as a purely memetic, entertainment-focused asset, with no inherent utility, governance, or profit-sharing mechanisms. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.

Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting. Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.

The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023. Bridging: A small portion of the supply has been bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, but the vast majority remains on Ethereum.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group Allocation Recipient Amount (PEPE) % of Total Supply Unlock Type Unlock Date Community/Incentives Community 420,690,000,000,000 100% Cliff 2023-04-17 Uniswap v3 Liquidity Uniswap Pool ~39,166,000,000,000 10% Instant 2023-04-17 CEX/Bridges/Liquidity Reserve Address ~29,030,000,000,000 6.9% Instant 2023-04-17

No Team/Advisor Allocation: No tokens were reserved for the team, advisors, or private investors.

No tokens were reserved for the team, advisors, or private investors. No Fundraising: There were no public or private sales, and no tokens were sold to raise funds for the project.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility. It was previously used for Discord access, but this function has been discontinued.

PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility. It was previously used for Discord access, but this function has been discontinued. No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, liquidity provision, or yield mechanisms. Holders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.

There are no staking, liquidity provision, or yield mechanisms. Holders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE. No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights or governance power.

PEPE does not confer voting rights or governance power. No Claims: Holders have no claim on capital, profits, or any legal rights in the project.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

No Locking: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks.

All tokens were unlocked at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks. Liquidity Lock: Liquidity provision tokens for the Uniswap pool were burnt, ensuring permanent liquidity and no possibility of withdrawal by the deployer.

Liquidity provision tokens for the Uniswap pool were burnt, ensuring permanent liquidity and no possibility of withdrawal by the deployer. Contract Renounced: The contract ownership was renounced, making the token immutable.

Token Distribution and Concentration

Top Holders: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control ~41% of the total supply, with major centralized exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com) among the largest holders.

As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control ~41% of the total supply, with major centralized exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com) among the largest holders. On-Chain Distribution: The vast majority of tokens remain on Ethereum, with only a small fraction bridged to other chains.

Summary Table

Metric Value Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE Initial Mint Date 2023-04-17 Team/Advisor Allocation 0% Fundraising None Staking/Yield None Governance None Locking/Vesting None Contract Ownership Renounced Major Use Meme/Entertainment Top 10 Holder Concentration ~41%

Key Takeaways

PEPE is a pure meme token with no utility, yield, or governance features.

with no utility, yield, or governance features. All tokens were unlocked at launch ; there are no vesting or lockup mechanisms.

; there are no vesting or lockup mechanisms. No incentives or rewards are provided to holders beyond speculative trading.

are provided to holders beyond speculative trading. Token contract is immutable and liquidity is permanently locked.

This structure is designed to maximize transparency and meme appeal, but it also means there are no mechanisms for ongoing incentives, governance, or protocol development.