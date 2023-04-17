Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomics
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
Overview
PEPE is a meme cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum (ERC-20) with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. It is designed as a purely memetic, entertainment-focused asset, with no inherent utility, governance, or profit-sharing mechanisms. The token contract is renounced, and liquidity provision tokens are burnt, ensuring no further changes to the contract.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, no inflation or further minting.
- Initial Mint: The entire supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE was minted at launch on April 17, 2023.
- Bridging: A small portion of the supply has been bridged to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum, but the vast majority remains on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Community/Incentives
|Community
|420,690,000,000,000
|100%
|Cliff
|2023-04-17
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity
|Uniswap Pool
|~39,166,000,000,000
|10%
|Instant
|2023-04-17
|CEX/Bridges/Liquidity
|Reserve Address
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Instant
|2023-04-17
- No Team/Advisor Allocation: No tokens were reserved for the team, advisors, or private investors.
- No Fundraising: There were no public or private sales, and no tokens were sold to raise funds for the project.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is primarily a meme token with no intrinsic utility. It was previously used for Discord access, but this function has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, liquidity provision, or yield mechanisms. Holders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights or governance power.
- No Claims: Holders have no claim on capital, profits, or any legal rights in the project.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- No Locking: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks.
- Liquidity Lock: Liquidity provision tokens for the Uniswap pool were burnt, ensuring permanent liquidity and no possibility of withdrawal by the deployer.
- Contract Renounced: The contract ownership was renounced, making the token immutable.
Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top Holders: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses control ~41% of the total supply, with major centralized exchange wallets (e.g., Binance, OKX, Crypto.com) among the largest holders.
- On-Chain Distribution: The vast majority of tokens remain on Ethereum, with only a small fraction bridged to other chains.
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Initial Mint Date
|2023-04-17
|Team/Advisor Allocation
|0%
|Fundraising
|None
|Staking/Yield
|None
|Governance
|None
|Locking/Vesting
|None
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Major Use
|Meme/Entertainment
|Top 10 Holder Concentration
|~41%
Key Takeaways
- PEPE is a pure meme token with no utility, yield, or governance features.
- All tokens were unlocked at launch; there are no vesting or lockup mechanisms.
- No incentives or rewards are provided to holders beyond speculative trading.
- Token contract is immutable and liquidity is permanently locked.
This structure is designed to maximize transparency and meme appeal, but it also means there are no mechanisms for ongoing incentives, governance, or protocol development.
