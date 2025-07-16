1. What is Tap to Earn? Tap to Earn is a recent trend in the GameFi sector, where users earn rewards by repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons on their mobile phones. Its simple gameplay, low entry1. What is Tap to Earn? Tap to Earn is a recent trend in the GameFi sector, where users earn rewards by repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons on their mobile phones. Its simple gameplay, low entry
Learn/Market Insights/Hot Topic Analysis/What is Tap to Earn

What is Tap to Earn

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.31-0.95%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003152+1.38%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.2191+0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004036+3.80%
TONCOIN
TON$2.02-1.02%

1. What is Tap to Earn?


Tap to Earn is a recent trend in the GameFi sector, where users earn rewards by repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons on their mobile phones. Its simple gameplay, low entry barriers, and attractive crypto airdrop incentives have drawn many participants.


Tap to Earn Features:
  • Simple Gameplay: Mainly involves repeatedly tapping the screen or buttons.
  • Progressive: Users earn new items, tools, and characters during the game, achieving higher goals and unlocking more levels.
  • Automation: Some tap-to-earn games offer options for automated actions.

2. Origin of Tap to Earn


The success of the TON network and the popularity of the Notcoin game expanded the influence of Tap to Earn games, demonstrating the feasibility of combining simple game mechanics with blockchain to attract users.

As a leading social app, Telegram provided a massive user base for the growth of Tap to Earn games. Notcoin was one of the first projects to adopt the Tap to Earn model, and its simple gameplay and distribution mechanism attracted millions of users. When the Notcoin token (NOT) launched, 80 billion tokens were airdropped to users, causing the token's market cap to rapidly soar beyond $2.7 billion. The success of Notcoin attracted more developers and investors to this space.

3. How Tap to Earn Games Work


3.1 Game Mechanics


Tap to Earn: Users earn in-game currency with each click. This reward system motivates users to keep playing.

Upgrades and Enhancements: Users can spend their in-game currency to purchase items or upgrade their abilities, increase earnings, reduce cooldown times, etc. This growth mechanism enhances user engagement and provides the potential for higher rewards.

Daily Mission Rewards: Completing daily system tasks earns rewards and helps maintain game activity.

3.2 Earning Cryptocurrency


Earning In-Game Currency: Users earn in-game currency by tapping the screen and completing tasks like daily missions.

Redeeming for Real Tokens: Once users accumulate enough in-game currency, they can convert it into real cryptocurrency.

Token Trading: Games usually require linking to a user's crypto wallet or having their own integrated wallet. When users exchange in-game currency for real cryptocurrency, they can withdraw the tokens and trade them on the corresponding exchange platform for the cryptocurrency they wish to hold.


4.1 Notcoin（NOT）


Notcoin is a Tap to Earn game based on Telegram, where users earn NOT tokens by clicking and participating in community activities. Its simple mechanics and community engagement led to its rapid popularity. The token is now listed on many top exchanges.

4.2 Hamster Kombat


Hamster Kombat is a game that combines Tap to Earn with trading simulation. In the game, users take on the role of an exchange manager and continuously develop and expand their exchange. According to the latest official updates, 60% of the total token supply will be allocated to the community in the future.

4.3 Catizen


Catizen is a cat-themed game that combines GameFi, AI, and the metaverse. It merges the charm of virtual pets with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to offer a highly immersive interactive experience. The token has not been listed yet.

4.4 Pixelverse（PIXFI）


Pixelverse has developed a Tap to Earn type game on Telegram called PixelTap. It is a mission-based combat game set in a cyberpunk pixelated universe. Its token is now listed on several major exchanges.

4.5 TapSwap


Similar to Notcoin, TapSwap allows players to earn coins by clicking and completing tasks. The project was founded by anonymous creators and is in its early stages. Its token has not been listed yet.

5. How to Start Participating in Tap to Earn Projects


There are currently numerous Tap to Earn projects on Telegram, with similar overall gameplay. The barriers to entry are low, and the operation is simple—just join the project's Telegram channel and follow the instructions. Since most projects are still in their early stages and have not issued tokens yet, selecting projects with high popularity, influence, and potential requires careful research.

Make sure to participate in games through the official links provided by the project to avoid phishing attacks. Telegram, being an open platform, has always been a hotspot for phishing attacks, so ensure you protect your personal assets during the participation process.

In addition to participating directly in the projects, researching early-stage projects and participating in the secondary market in the future is also an option. The tokens mentioned in this article, such as NOT and PIXFI, are already listed on the MEXC platform. You can trade these tokens on the secondary market through spot or futures trading to potentially make a profit.

The MEXC trading platform is favored by users for its wide range of tokens and fast listing speeds. MEXC is also continuously monitoring Tap to Earn projects and will follow up and list tokens for projects that have high market recognition, high quality, and a large user base, allowing users to directly participate in secondary trading. Additionally, MEXC offers extremely low trading fees, helping users save on trading costs and giving them a competitive edge.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus