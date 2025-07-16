1. What is Liquid Staking? In traditional staking models, when holders stake their cryptocurrency, their assets are locked in the network to support its security and operation. This means that1. What is Liquid Staking? In traditional staking models, when holders stake their cryptocurrency, their assets are locked in the network to support its security and operation. This means that
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/DeFi/What is Liquid Staking?

What is Liquid Staking?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Spot#DeFi#Basic Concepts
LSD
LSD$0.01461-3.88%
Wink
LIKE$0.005414+2.03%
LandRocker
LRT$0.000045-13.46%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01297-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004042+4.06%

1. What is Liquid Staking?


In traditional staking models, when holders stake their cryptocurrency, their assets are locked in the network to support its security and operation. This means that holders cannot immediately access or use these assets until they are unstaked.

Liquid staking is a process of tokenizing staked assets. By introducing new protocols, liquid staking allows holders of staked assets to participate in both staking and liquidity markets simultaneously. This liquidity can help stakers earn additional returns while maintaining their stake in the original network.

2. What are Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD)?


Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) refer to the equivalent equity tokens received by users participating in liquid staking. These tokens represent the staked assets of the participants and can be used for trading, transferring, and other operations. LSD helps participants earn additional returns while enjoying staking rewards.

Similar to other ERC20 tokens, LSDs are fungible and tradable tokens. Typically, liquid staking derivatives are also referred to as Liquid Staking Tokens (LST), and the two terms represent the same concept.

3. Differences Between Liquid Staking and Re-staking


The liquid staking protocols, led by projects like Lido, have rapidly developed, with Lido's market share exceeding 75% at its peak, which raises potential centralization risks. To ensure the decentralization and security of blockchain networks, two main solutions have emerged, one of which is re-staking.

Re-staking refers to the practice of staking assets again after the initial staking. It provides stakers with an additional way to earn rewards while enhancing the network's security and stability. To address liquidity issues in re-staking, Liquid Restaked Tokens (LRT) have been introduced. If you want to learn more about re-staking, you can read "What is Liquid Re-staking" for further information.

4. How Liquid Staking Works


4.1 Choose an Asset and Platform: Participants select the platform and assets they wish to use for liquid staking.

4.2 Provide Liquidity: Participants stake their assets into the corresponding liquidity pool, usually requiring paired deposits to form a trading pair.

4.3 Earn Rewards: Participants earn staking rewards, which typically come from transaction fees, mining rewards, or other incentives designed by the protocol. Rewards are distributed based on the liquidity provided and staking duration.

4.4 Risk Management: Participants must manage market risks associated with their staked assets, such as price fluctuations and potential smart contract risks.

4.5 Withdraw Staking: Participants can choose to withdraw their liquid assets when needed.

5. Advantages and Disadvantages of Liquid Staking


5.1 Advantages


Enhanced Liquidity: Liquid staking provides more flexible and efficient liquidity, allowing participants to use LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) for investments in various DeFi protocols, thereby improving capital utilization.

Diversified Income: Users can redeploy LSD in DeFi protocols to generate additional income beyond staking rewards, diversifying and maximizing personal earnings.

Flexibility: Liquid staking typically offers greater flexibility, enabling stakers to withdraw assets or adjust staking strategies as needed to adapt to market changes and personal requirements.

5.2 Disadvantages


Higher Threshold: Liquid staking requires participants to have a certain level of experience and operational skills, which can be a learning curve for newcomers.

Contract Risk: Smart contracts may have vulnerabilities or be subject to attacks, potentially putting stakers' assets at risk.

Price Decoupling: The price of LST (Liquid Staking Tokens) may not be directly tied to the underlying asset, and unexpected market fluctuations could cause it to fall below the asset's value.

6. Representative Projects


Currently, the liquidity staking market share is mainly concentrated in the Ethereum and Solana networks. According to the latest DeFiLlama data, the top ten by TVL (Total Value Locked) are Lido, Rocket Pool, Binance, Jito, Mantle, Marinade, Coinbase, Sanctum, Frax Finance, and StakeStone.


6.1 Lido（LDO）



Lido is a liquid staking protocol that supports multiple PoS networks. It allows users to stake their tokens without locking up their assets or maintaining hardware or software infrastructure, while still participating in on-chain activities (such as lending, yield farming, etc.). Lido enables users to stake any amount of tokens and receive daily staking rewards.

As of now, Lido remains the DeFi protocol with the highest TVL.

6.2 Jito（JTO）



Jito is a liquid staking protocol launched by Jito Lab on the Solana network, currently the DeFi protocol with the highest TVL on Solana. Unlike other existing liquid staking protocols, Jito offers stakers not only staking rewards but also additional MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) rewards.

6.3 Babylon



The Babylon protocol is a Bitcoin staking protocol that allows users to lock BTC on the Bitcoin network to provide security for other PoS chains, while earning staking rewards. Babylon leverages Bitcoin's unique security and decentralization features to provide economic security for other PoS chains, facilitating the rapid launch of other projects.

The Babylon project is currently in the testing phase, and the mainnet has not yet been launched or issued tokens.

7. How to Participate in Liquid Staking


Liquid staking attracts users by allowing them to cancel staking at any time and earn multiple rewards. When participating in liquid staking on a project's website, users should be cautious of phishing sites to avoid asset theft and other issues. As the number of participants in liquid staking increases, the rewards tend to decrease, which can be disadvantageous for later participants.

For most users, holding a project's tokens and profiting from token price fluctuations is also a good option. MEXC offers a wide range of spot and futures tokens with over 2,500 trading pairs to meet your trading needs. 

Here's how to buy LDO tokens as an example. Open and log in to the MEXC app, search for [LDO] in the homepage search bar, select [Spot] to enter the K-line page, then click [Buy] to access the trading page. Choose your order type, enter the amount, and click [Buy LDO] to complete the purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, prices can swing sharply, and even slight delays may lead to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses. A stop-limit order is a widely used automated trading to

What is Spot Trading in Crypto? Complete MEXC Guide for Beginners

What is Spot Trading in Crypto? Complete MEXC Guide for Beginners

Cryptocurrency trading is typically divided into two categories: spot trading and futures trading. Spot trading is the act of buying or selling digital assets on the market, referring to the exchange

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

Pre-Market Trading: Risks, Opportunities, and MEXC’s Security Triangle

Pre-Market Trading: Risks, Opportunities, and MEXC’s Security Triangle

Airdrops and points-based reward systems have become key tools for project teams to attract users and distribute tokens amid the rapid growth of the crypto market. Some users, aiming to secure early p

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus