What is IOST? An Introduction to Digital Assets

IOST (formerly IOSToken) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the IOST decentralized platform, designed to provide a scalable, secure, and high-throughput infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Launched in January 2018, IOST was developed to address the scalability and performance limitations faced by earlier blockchain networks, particularly in the context of mass adoption and enterprise use. Leveraging its unique Proof-of-Believability (PoB) consensus mechanism, IOST enables users to execute fast, low-cost transactions while maintaining a high level of security and decentralization. The IOST platform aims to support a wide range of applications, from DeFi to gaming, by offering developers and users a robust and efficient blockchain ecosystem.

IOST was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and technologists, including Jimmy Zhong, Terrence Wang, Justin Li, Ray Xiao, and Sa Wang. The founding members brought backgrounds in blockchain technology, distributed systems, and entrepreneurship, with experience at leading tech companies and academic institutions. Their vision was to create a blockchain platform capable of supporting large-scale commercial applications by overcoming the throughput and scalability bottlenecks of existing networks.

Since its inception, IOST has achieved several notable milestones. The project raised significant funding from prominent venture capital firms during its early stages, launched its IOST mainnet in February 2019, and established strategic partnerships with various blockchain projects and enterprises. IOST has also built a strong developer community and ecosystem, with numerous dApps and services deployed on its network. The platform's ongoing development is guided by a commitment to innovation, security, and user empowerment, positioning IOST as a leading player in the blockchain infrastructure space.

The IOST ecosystem consists of several interconnected products and services designed to deliver a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and end-users:

The IOST mainnet serves as the core of the ecosystem, providing a high-performance blockchain infrastructure for deploying and running smart contracts and dApps. Utilizing the Proof-of-Believability consensus algorithm, the IOST mainnet achieves high transaction throughput and low latency, making it suitable for applications requiring real-time responsiveness. The platform supports a wide range of programming languages and development tools, enabling developers to build scalable and secure applications for various use cases.

IOST offers a suite of developer tools, including software development kits (SDKs), APIs, and documentation, to streamline the creation and deployment of dApps. These resources empower developers to leverage the full capabilities of the IOST network, from token issuance to complex smart contract logic, while ensuring security and efficiency.

To foster ecosystem growth, IOST provides robust incentive programs for developers, validators, and community members. These initiatives include grants, rewards, and staking opportunities, encouraging active participation and innovation within the network. The ecosystem's incentive structure is designed to attract high-quality projects and maintain a vibrant, self-sustaining IOST community.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where IOST serves as the utility token powering all interactions within the network, supporting a self-sustaining and rapidly growing ecosystem.

The blockchain industry faces several critical challenges that IOST aims to address:

Many existing blockchains struggle with limited transaction throughput, leading to network congestion and slow confirmation times. This bottleneck hinders the ability of decentralized applications to scale and serve large user bases, especially in high-demand scenarios. IOST's Proof-of-Believability consensus mechanism and efficient network architecture are designed to deliver high throughput and low latency, enabling seamless user experiences even at scale.

Elevated transaction fees on some blockchains make it costly for users and developers to interact with dApps, limiting accessibility and adoption. IOST addresses this by offering low-cost transactions, making it feasible for a broader range of applications and users to participate in the IOST ecosystem without prohibitive expenses.

Complex development environments and lack of user-friendly tools can deter developers and enterprises from building on blockchain platforms. IOST provides comprehensive developer resources, robust documentation, and community support, lowering the barrier to entry and accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies.

By leveraging its innovative technology stack, IOST delivers a scalable, efficient, and accessible blockchain solution that empowers developers and users to build and interact with next-generation decentralized applications.

The total issuance and proportional distribution of the IOST token have evolved over time due to changes in tokenomics and network proposals.

Total Issuance:

The original total supply of IOST was 21,000,000,000 (21 billion) tokens .

. A recent proposal approved by the IOST community will double the total supply from approximately 21.32 billion to 42.64 billion IOST tokens over the next 60 months. Notably, 97% of the new tokens from this increase will be allocated for ecosystem development and incentives.

from approximately over the next 60 months. Notably, from this increase will be allocated for ecosystem development and incentives. Some sources mention a maximum supply of 90,000,000,000 (90 billion) IOST, but this appears to be a theoretical cap rather than the current or planned supply.

Proportional Distribution:

The most recent tokenomics proposal indicates that the vast majority ( 97% ) of the newly issued IOST tokens (from the doubling event) will be used for ecosystem development and incentives .

) of the newly issued IOST tokens (from the doubling event) will be used for . Earlier distributions (from the original issuance) typically included allocations for the team, investors, community rewards, and ecosystem development, but the exact breakdown of these allocations is not detailed in the provided search results.

As of the latest data, the circulating supply is reported as approximately 25.41 billion IOST, with some sources citing 18.7 billion as the circulating supply, reflecting possible differences in reporting dates or definitions of 'circulating'.

Metric Value/Details Original Total Supply 21,000,000,000 IOST Current/Planned Supply 42,640,000,000 IOST (over next 60 months) Maximum Supply (theoretical) 90,000,000,000 IOST Circulating Supply 18.7–25.41 billion IOST (varies by source/date) New Token Allocation 97% to ecosystem development/incentives

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, refer to the official IOST website and white paper.

Within the IOST ecosystem, the IOST token serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction processing and smart contract execution on the IOST network.

Used to pay for transaction processing and smart contract execution on the IOST network. Staking and Governance: Token holders can stake IOST to participate in network validation and governance, earning rewards and voting on protocol upgrades.

Token holders can stake IOST to participate in network validation and governance, earning rewards and voting on protocol upgrades. Ecosystem Incentives: Used to incentivize developers, validators, and community members for contributing to the growth and security of the IOST network.

Circulation Schedule and Unlock Timeline

The doubling of the total IOST supply will occur over a 60-month period, with new tokens released primarily for ecosystem development and incentives. The unlock schedule is designed to support sustainable growth and market stability, though specific vesting timelines for earlier allocations are not detailed in the available data.

Governance and Staking Mechanisms

IOST implements a decentralized governance model, allowing IOST token holders to propose and vote on network upgrades and changes. Staking IOST not only secures the network but also enables participants to earn rewards, with yields determined by network activity and participation rates.

IOST stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain infrastructure sector, addressing key challenges such as scalability, transaction costs, and developer accessibility through its high-performance mainnet and robust ecosystem incentives. With its growing IOST community and ongoing tokenomics evolution, IOST demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with decentralized applications and services.

