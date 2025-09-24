What is Hana Network: A New TikTok Gateway to the Crypto World

Category
Allocation
Notes
Community
51%
Community-centric allocation, including Ecosystem Growth (30%), Incentives (16%), and Presale (5%).
Treasury
20%
To be used for future ecosystem development, liquidity, operations, audits, and marketing.
Team
19%
Allocated to team members.
Investors
10%
For early supporters.
Category
Allocation
Unlock/Vesting Details
Community
51%
The community allocation (51%) includes Ecosystem Growth (30%), Incentives (16%), and Presale (5%).
Ecosystem Growth
30%
12-month lock-up period, followed by 12-month linear unlock
Incentives
21%
Includes Incentives and Presale portions. 100% unlocked
Treasury
20%
Up to 25% unlocked at TGE, remaining unlocked over 24 months
Team
19%
24-month lock-up period, followed by 24-month linear unlock
Investors
10%
Multi-year vesting period
Token Sale Information
Details
Start Date
March 18, 2025
End Date
April 1, 2025
Sale Model
Whitelist-based fixed price sale
Token Price
$0.04 (corresponding to a $40 million FDV)
Total HANA Token Supply
1,000,000,000
Tokens Offered in This Round
50,000,000 (5% of total supply)
Vesting / Lock-up
No lock-up, no vesting (100% unlocked at TGE)
Team & Investor Token Unlock
No team or investor tokens will be unlocked within the first 4 months after TGE.
