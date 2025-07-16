1. What is DePIN? DePIN is an emerging concept that stands for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. At its core, it incentivizes users through token rewards to share their resources such as storage1. What is DePIN? DePIN is an emerging concept that stands for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. At its core, it incentivizes users through token rewards to share their resources such as storage
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Hot Concepts/What is DePIN?

What is DePIN?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#Basic Concepts
Core DAO
CORE$0.2054-1.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006619-1.42%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1382-13.51%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0974+2.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.53-1.58%

1. What is DePIN?


DePIN is an emerging concept that stands for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. At its core, it incentivizes users through token rewards to share their resources such as storage space, wireless networks, broadband, cloud computing capabilities, etc., to collectively build and maintain network infrastructure.

The DePIN concept first appeared at the end of 2022 in Messari's public naming contest for web3 physical infrastructure. Subsequently, Messari adopted this concept in its annual and special reports, making DePIN the unified name for this track.


2. The Advantages of DePIN


Compared to traditional physical infrastructure networks, DePIN has the following advantages:

2.1 Low Cost and Quick Startup


DePIN eliminates the costs associated with traditional physical infrastructure construction and maintenance, as well as the expense of having numerous employees. By incentivizing users through token rewards to share their personal network resources, it reduces entry barriers for the industry. Additionally, the startup speed of DePIN, which connects existing hardware to the network, is much faster than traditional infrastructure construction, providing a competitive advantage for global expansion without barriers.

2.2 Decentralization


Networks built through DePIN rely on thousands of nodes, mitigating the risks of data loss from malicious attacks or technical failures. This is a significant advantage over traditional physical infrastructure networks.

2.3 Open Governance


DePIN allows anyone, anywhere, to participate in and build physical infrastructure that suits their needs. In contrast, traditional infrastructure projects are often dictated by a centralized entity, determining the terms and conditions of your usage.

3. DePIN Classification


According to Messari's taxonomy, the DePIN sector can be divided into two main categories: Physical Resource Networks and Digital Resource Networks.

Physical Resource Networks encompass wireless networks, geographic spatial networks, mobile networks, and energy networks. Digital Resource Networks encompass storage networks, bandwidth, and computing networks. Examples of both are shown in the image below:


3.1 Physical Resource Network (PRN)


Physical Resource Networks deploy location-dependent hardware equipment using incentive measures to provide cryptographic network services that are consumable and irreplaceable. Its main advantage lies in significantly reducing capital investment and operational expenses. As mentioned earlier in the advantages of DePIN, Physical Resource Networks allocate traditional capital investment and operational expenses to network participants.

3.2 Digital Resource Network (DRN)


Digital Resource Networks encourage users to deploy hardware using incentive measures to provide replaceable digital resources. An important feature of this network is its focus on reusing existing idle resources without requiring participants to purchase new hardware. Digital Resource Networks aim to provide solutions for small and medium-sized data centers and enterprises to utilize a large amount of idle resources.

4. Popular DePIN Projects


4.1 Filecoin (FIL)


Filecoin is a decentralized storage network built on the IPFS protocol and is a leading project in the decentralized storage sector. The project aims to establish an efficient marketplace to provide services for globally available storage space, allowing users to pay storage fees at low costs.

4.2 Arweave (AR)


Arweave and Filecoin belong to the same field, both focusing on decentralized storage. Arweave adopts a method called "permanent storage," by storing data on the blockchain, ensuring that information is never lost.

4.3 Worldcoin (WLD)


Worldcoin was founded by Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, with the aim of enabling everyone to participate in the global economy. Considering that the majority of people worldwide currently lack a digital means to verify their identity, Worldcoin's vision is to build the world's largest and most equitable digital identity and currency system.

4.4 Helium (HNT)


Helium is a decentralized blockchain network designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In its early stages, Helium attracted a large number of users through blockchain technology and token incentives, encouraging users to deploy wireless networks to build a decentralized network. The low barrier to entry for Helium hotspot devices also played a significant role in attracting users. Later, due to low user numbers, the project migrated to the Solana network in 2022.

4.5 IOTA (IOTA)


IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger technology designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, aiming to support data and value exchange between IoT devices. What sets IOTA apart is its adoption of a data structure called "Tangle," which enables fast transaction confirmations and high throughput while reducing energy and computational resource consumption. This makes IOTA a potential solution for facilitating economic interactions between IoT devices.

4.6 io.net


io.net is a decentralized computing power network built on Solana, allowing users with idle computing power to provide computing power to resource-intensive artificial intelligence companies. Currently, the project is in the near-listing stage of its token and is one of the highly anticipated DePIN+AI projects in the market.

5. How to Participate in DePIN Projects


The DePIN track first drew market attention in mid-2023 and is still in its early stages. For ordinary users looking to get involved, the easiest way is to acquire relevant tokens. Currently, MEXC has listed all the popular DePIN projects mentioned in this article for both spot and futures trading . You can trade them on the MEXC exchange.

Let's take the WLD token as an example. Open and log in to the MEXC App, type WLD in the search bar on the homepage, select [Spot] to enter the K-line page, click [Buy] to enter the trading page. Choose the order type, enter the quantity, and click [Buy WLD] to complete your purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

KYC Uncovered: The Key to Crypto Trading and Finance

KYC Uncovered: The Key to Crypto Trading and Finance

1. AbstractKYC (Know Your Customer) is a globally recognized compliance procedure in the financial industry, designed to verify customer identities, understand their financial behavior, and prevent il

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

For many investors, futures trading is a field full of opportunities but also significant challenges. Compared to spot trading, it involves more specialized terminology and complex mechanisms. When yo

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

When you open the MEXC Futures trading interface, what greets you isn't just the dynamic candlestick chart, but also rows of constantly changing data and professional terms: Index Price, Fair Price, F

What is Copy Trading?

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendly investmen

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus