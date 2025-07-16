The relentless pursuit of trading has led traders to invent various technical analysis theories in an attempt to predict trends using a 'scientific' approach. Fibonacci retracements are also aThe relentless pursuit of trading has led traders to invent various technical analysis theories in an attempt to predict trends using a 'scientific' approach. Fibonacci retracements are also a
Learn/Trading Guide/Technical Indicators/What are Fi...tracements?

What are Fibonacci Retracements?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Technical Analysis
MAY
MAY$0.02808+2.81%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.02821-25.31%
Babylon
BABY$0.03363+24.14%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007137+0.50%


The relentless pursuit of trading has led traders to invent various technical analysis theories in an attempt to predict trends using a 'scientific' approach. Fibonacci retracements are also a commonly used technical analysis method used to determine market support and resistance levels. Support refers to the potential level where the price may stabilize and stop falling during a downtrend. Resistance, also known as a pressure level, refers to the potential level where the price may face resistance and reverse its upward movement during an uptrend.

Fibonacci retracements are derived from a set of numbers discovered by the mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci. This set of numbers is called the Fibonacci sequence or the golden ratio sequence.

Fibonacci Sequence

Leonardo Fibonacci was a brilliant mathematician, and in 1202, he wrote the book 'Liber Abaci,' which introduced the Arabic numeral system to the Western world. In this book, he posed an interesting problem: There is a pair of adult rabbits, and they produce a pair of baby rabbits every month. The baby rabbits, once a month old, can also produce another pair of baby rabbits. If each pair of rabbits goes through this process of birth, maturation, and reproduction, and they never die, the question is, how many pairs of rabbits will there be after N months?

If we represent this using a sequence, we get the famous Fibonacci sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144... Each subsequent number in the sequence is the sum of the previous two numbers, and these numbers exhibit specific ratio relationships, which are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, and 100%. Although 50% is not a Fibonacci ratio, many still consider it to be of significant importance.

In 1611, a scholar discovered that the Fibonacci sequence converges to the golden ratio, which is 1.618033987... Later, people found the Fibonacci sequence in various fields. In everyday life, the total number of petals on a flower often corresponds to a Fibonacci number. In modern physics, based on the Fibonacci sequence, you can calculate the quasiperiodicity of three-dimensional physical space for the golden ratio and platinum ratio. In architecture, many enigmatic structures follow the Fibonacci ratio, such as the ratio of the height to the half-base length of the triangular faces on the pyramids. The Fibonacci sequence is also used in trading to uncover the mysteries of price increases and retracements.

The Meaning and Purpose of Fibonacci Retracements

The market price trend involves moving in a certain direction with occasional reversals or secondary minor trends within the larger trend. Fibonacci retracements use Fibonacci ratios: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, and 100%, to determine the extent of market retracements and rebounds based on these ratio relationships.

Thus, we can use Fibonacci retracements to determine potential resistance or support levels in the market, guiding traders on entry and exit points. In an uptrend, if the market experiences a pullback, drawing a Fibonacci retracement allows us to identify potential support levels, where prices may stabilize and then resume the upward trend. In a downtrend, if the market experiences a rebound, drawing Fibonacci retracements can help us identify potential resistance levels, and when prices reach these levels, the market may continue to decline.

The above is just a theoretical introduction. In actual trading, the prices of digital currencies are influenced by various factors, including supply and demand dynamics, project fundamentals, and news. The Fibonacci retracement indicator may become distorted. Therefore, strict risk management is essential.

How to Use Fibonacci Retracements

In technical analysis, Fibonacci retracements can be drawn on a K-line chart by selecting two extreme points, typically the lowest and highest points in a given period. The starting and ending points differ in uptrends and downtrends. In an uptrend, we start at the lowest point with a value of 1 (or 100%) and end at the highest point with a value of 0 (or 0%). In a downtrend, we start at the highest point and end at the lowest point.

On the MEXC website, you can use Fibonacci retracements by following these steps:
① Using MX spot trading as an example (the method is consistent with futures trading), after entering the trading page, click on the pencil icon.


② Select the Fibonacci Retracements icon on the left side of the K-line chart.


③ Confirm the starting and ending points. It's clear that MX is in an uptrend. We select the lowest price point in September 2023 as the starting point and the highest point in June 2023 as the ending point for drawing. Place the mouse cursor on the lowest point and drag it upwards to complete the process.


In the MEXC App, you can also use Fibonacci retracements. Simply enter the K-line chart drawing page and select the Fibonacci Retracements icon, and the drawing method is the same as on the website. To access the K-line chart drawing page, please refer to the article 'How to Use Drawing Tools? (Basic K-line Version).'


Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risks. This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn is for informational reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are unrelated to this site.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

How to View MEXC Futures Account Assets and Open Positions For Improved Trading

How to View MEXC Futures Account Assets and Open Positions For Improved Trading

Cryptocurrency futures trading has become popular among investors due to its flexibility and wide range of trading pairs. MEXC Futures, in particular, is well recognized by users for offering over 1,3

Analysis of Common Technical Indicators in the Cryptocurrency Market

Analysis of Common Technical Indicators in the Cryptocurrency Market

In crypto trading, technical indicator analysis refers to a quantitative method that uses mathematical and statistical formulas to assess market trends. By processing price and volume data through spe

Common Technical Analysis Theories

Common Technical Analysis Theories

Technical analysis is a widely used tool in financial investing, aimed at predicting future market trends by studying historical price movements and trading data. This article will break down the core

Understanding Depth Charts

Understanding Depth Charts

In the world of cryptocurrency trading, the depth chart serves as a visual representation of the number of buy and sell orders in the market, offering traders invaluable insights. It not only reflects

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus