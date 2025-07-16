What Are Dusting Attacks?





A dusting attack is a covert and destructive form of network attack that involves sending very small amounts of cryptocurrency to numerous wallet addresses and marking these addresses for subsequent malicious activities. Because the amount of cryptocurrency sent is extremely small, this type of attack often goes unnoticed by the targeted victims.









"Dust" refers to extremely small suspended solid particles in the air. In the context of cryptocurrency, "dust" is a descriptive term used to refer to very small amounts of cryptocurrency. Consider Bitcoin's smallest unit, the satoshi, which is located at the eighth decimal place after the decimal point, represented as 0.00000001 BTC. Despite its small size, it is indeed a real unit.





In addition to receiving a very small amount of tokens from a dusting attack, dust can also be generated in your everyday transactions. For crypto traders, it is common to end up with small amounts of tokens that cannot be traded further, and these remaining small amounts are also considered dust.





By explaining the concept of dusting, we will learn that dust not only appears in external malicious attacks but also surfaces in regular transaction activities. It is crucial to understand that dust itself poses no harm, and the danger of dusting attacks lies in attackers spreading dust across numerous addresses to gather information about users' transaction behaviors, preferences, and potential personal details.





Understanding how dusting attacks work is crucial for safeguarding your personal assets and information security. Dusting attacks generally involve five key steps: tagging addresses, spreading dust, linking addresses, analyzing behaviors, and potential exploitation.





Tagging Addresses: Attackers observe on-chain behaviors and transactions to identify active wallet addresses of interest.





Spreading Dust: Attackers send small amounts of dust to the marked active addresses.





Linking Addresses: Attackers attempt to establish connections between different addresses and their associated wallets by sending small amounts of dust to multiple addresses.





Analyzing Behaviors: By linked addresses, attackers can observe the victim's transaction behaviors, fund flows, etc., studying and analyzing the victim's behavioral patterns.





Potential Exploitation: Attackers analyze and utilize the collected information to lay the groundwork for subsequent attacks such as phishing.









The primary objective of a dusting attack is not to directly steal funds but rather to compromise user privacy and lay the groundwork for subsequent attacks.









Dusting attacks involve collecting information, studying user transaction habits, fund flows, wallet balances, identifying more valuable targets, and exploiting potential vulnerabilities for future phishing attacks.









Dusting attacks match collected data with potentially exposed personal social data, linking anonymous wallet addresses with real-life user identities. This facilitates targeted attacks, posing potential risks and asset losses for users.









Dusting attacks could potentially harm the reputation of businesses and public figures. If attackers link wallet addresses to corporate or personal information and engage in extortion or other criminal activities, this could significantly impact the reputation of businesses and public figures.













Avoid interacting with small amounts of cryptocurrencies you do not recognize, be wary of unsolicited transactions, and consider these transactions as potential dusting attack behaviors.









Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallets come with a feature to automatically create a new address for each transaction, making it difficult for attackers to track your wallet activity. By using an HD wallet, you can enhance the privacy and security of your transactions.









To enhance the overall security of your wallet, enable two-factor authentication (2FA), regularly update crypto trading software, be vigilant against phishing attacks, refrain from clicking on unknown links, and so on.





Since their inception, crypto assets have consistently faced privacy and security issues, with dusting attacks being a direct challenge to privacy. Within the cryptocurrency industry, there are teams dedicated to addressing these privacy issues by developing corresponding blockchain solutions. For regular users, practising vigilance is essential to avoid asset losses.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.