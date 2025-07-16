While we commonly refer to them as "crypto assets", there exists a wide array of different tokens in the world of cryptocurrencies. This article aims to provide a concise explanation on how toWhile we commonly refer to them as "crypto assets", there exists a wide array of different tokens in the world of cryptocurrencies. This article aims to provide a concise explanation on how to
The Key Factors for Comparing Tokens

Jul 16, 2025
While we commonly refer to them as "crypto assets", there exists a wide array of different tokens in the world of cryptocurrencies. This article aims to provide a concise explanation on how to compare various tokens.


Key Point 1: What are the latest technological advancements?


One of the key points in comparing cryptocurrencies is the presence of technological advantages and the value they provide. Generally, cryptocurrencies do not increase in value unless their purpose and usage are clear, and they must possess technological advantages to achieve an increase in value (although there are cryptocurrencies like meme coins that can experience short-term price surges merely due to being "funny," even without technical value).


For instance, let's compare the block creation time of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Bitcoin has an average block creation time of about 10 minutes, whereas Ethereum can generate blocks in as little as 15 seconds. Consequently, Ethereum enables faster transactions, which delivers significant value to users.


Cryptocurrencies can also enhance their technical value through updates. When considering the future value of a cryptocurrency, it is essential to evaluate not only its current technical advantage but also the anticipated updates and developments.


Key Point 2: How is the liquidity?


The liquidity of a token is also a crucial point to consider. Simply put, liquidity refers to the extent to which it can be reliably exchanged with other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. Generally, tokens with high liquidity are easier to trade and attract a larger number of user transactions, increasing their likelihood of appreciating in value. Conversely, tokens with low liquidity can be susceptible to significant price fluctuations due to the actions of a small number of investors.
One way to measure liquidity is by assessing the number of exchanges that list the token. Additionally, it is helpful to consider the 24-hour trading volume on each exchange and the order book depth (market depth).


Key Point 3: What is the maximum supply and halving period?


Some cryptocurrencies have a predetermined maximum supply. Cryptocurrencies with a smaller maximum supply are more scarce and, theoretically, have a higher likelihood of increasing in price. There are also cryptocurrencies that maintain a constant supply of tokens through burning, and theoretically, these cryptocurrencies are also likely to appreciate in value due to their limited supply.


When comparing different tokens, it is important to consider the halving period. The halving period refers to the time when the mining reward is reduced by half, and this period varies depending on the cryptocurrency. For example, Bitcoin has a halving period of four years, which means that the mining reward is halved every four years. When the halving period is reached, the rate at which new tokens are created decreases, reducing the supply and theoretically increasing the price.


However, the price of cryptocurrencies is not solely determined by the maximum supply and halving period. Various factors need to be considered when forecasting future price trends.


Key Point 4: What is the level of interest online?


To gauge the level of interest other users have in the token, we can search for the name of the cryptocurrency on social media platforms, such as Twitter. Additionally, we can assess whether other users hold a positive or negative opinion of the cryptocurrency.


However, it is important to note that not all information found on social media is necessarily accurate. There may be users who engage in stealth marketing or intentionally spread false rumors about the cryptocurrency. It is advisable to cross-reference information from multiple sources to verify its accuracy.

The above examples provide just a glimpse of the many factors that can be compared when evaluating different cryptocurrencies. By analyzing multiple tokens, you can enhance your ability to make informed investment decisions.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

