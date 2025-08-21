MEXC Copy Trade Tutorial (Website)

Copy trading is the process of replicating the trades executed by other traders, including all their operations. In this article, we will demonstrate the copy trading process using the website. 1.Copy trading is the process of replicating the trades executed by other traders, including all their operations. In this article, we will demonstrate the copy trading process using the website. 1.
Copy trading is the process of replicating the trades executed by other traders, including all their operations. In this article, we will demonstrate the copy trading process using the website.

1. How to Copy Trades


Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. At the top, click [Futures] and select [Copy Trade] to enter the MEXC Copy Trade page.


On the Copy Trade page, scroll down to see the top traders sorted by categories such as overall ranking, highest ROI, and highest PNL. You can also click on [All Traders] to view the complete list of current traders. Select your preferred trader and click [Copy Trade] to enter the Copy Trading Parameter Settings page.


On the left side of the Copy Trade Parameter Settings page, select the futures pairs whose trades you're interested in copying. You can check "All" to select all futures pairs or select one or more futures pairs to copy.


On the right side of the Copy Trading Parameter Settings page, you can choose from three copy trading methods: [Smart Ratio], [Fixed Amount], and [Fixed Ratio].

  • Smart Ratio: Copy the trader's amount allocation per order to open positions.
  • Fixed Amount: Invest the same amount of margin each time you copy a trade.
  • Fixed Ratio: Order quantity for each copy trade will be a certain multiple of the trader's filled order quantity.


We will demonstrate the copy trading process using the Smart Ratio method as an example. The other copy trading methods work similarly.

To proceed with any copy trading operations, your copy trade amount must be at least 30 USDT. If your spot account balance does not meet this requirement, you can click [Transfer Funds] to top up from your futures or fiat account.

When the total equity in your Copy Trading account reaches the preset Account Stop Loss amount, your copy trading will be terminated. All positions will be closed at market price, and the remaining assets will be transferred to your Spot account. Due to market fluctuations, the actual total equity in the copy trading account at the time of termination may differ slightly from your preset value.

Under "Trader's Liquidation Settings," you can choose either [Follow to Close] or [Do Not Follow]. This option determines whether your copy trading position will be closed when the trader's position is liquidated.

Under "More Settings," you can configure additional parameters, including risk control, margin, leverage, and slippage settings.

Once all settings are configured, click [Next Step].



Review your copy trade settings, and once confirmed, click [Submit] to complete the copy trading process.


2. Selecting a Trader


On the [Top Traders] page of MEXC Copy Trade, you can see the trader list initially categorized by overall ranking, highest ROI, highest PNL, and most followers. On the trader's panel, you can view various information about each trader, including 7-day ROI, 7-day PNL, 7-day win rate, trading frequency, profit-sharing ratio, and more.


You can also select the [All Traders] tab. On the MEXC Copy Trade page, you can sort traders based on different criteria, such as 7-day PNL, total ROI, total win rate, and more, to find a trader you like.

On the trader's profile card, you can also see their past trading data and keywords. You can refer to these data points when selecting a trader.

Please note that a trader's past performance does not guarantee future profits. Therefore, it is recommended to allocate your copy trade amount wisely, set up TP/SL, and ensure your personal assets remain within a controlled range of fluctuation.


3. Modifying/Canceling Copy Trades


On the MEXC Copy Trade page, click [>] on the trader card.


In the My Copy Trades section, click on [My Traders] to see the current copy trades with the traders you are following. You can click [Unfollow] or [Edit].

Clicking [Edit] will take you back to the Copy Trading Parameter Settings page, where you can reconfigure the futures for which you want to copy trades and make changes to the copy trade methods and other settings. You can click [Unfollow] to stop following the current trader.

By clicking the pencil icon in the Copy Trade Amount column, you can increase or decrease the copy trade amount. Note that the minimum copy trade amount is 30 USDT.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

