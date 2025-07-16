March MX Zone Events Report





Bitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, rising steadily. In the latter half of the month, as the halving approached, prices continued to decline, with Bitcoin's price falling to around $60,000 at its lowest point.





The MX token price has defied the trend this month, steadily rising and breaking through $4.45, setting a new historical high. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to benefit from its price increase but also participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details about the benefits of holding MX, please refer to " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In March 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 297 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 295 Kickstarters events. Rewards worth over were distributed through these events, with an annual percentage yield of up to 99%. As of the first quarter of 2024, MEXC has held a total of 697 airdrop events, distributing rewards exceeding $41.57 million. On average, 232 events were held each month, distributing $13.86 million in rewards.





According to MEXC platform data statistics, among the 297 airdrop reward events in March, the top four tokens all saw increases of over 500%. The token with the highest increase in March was DAT, with a price surge of up to 38,943%. The second-highest performing token this month was CATBOY, with a surge of 1,057%. Among the top 10 tokens with price increases, all tokens experienced growth rates exceeding 250%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of Mar 31) DAT 3/25/2024 38,943% CATBOY 3/5/2024 1,057% CSWAP 3/17/2024 951% FAKEAI 3/1/2024 502% ETHFI 3/18/2024 344% GOLDEN 3/2/2024 299% WX 3/4/2024 295% GUI 3/14/2024 291% TONUP 3/16/2024 266% KOKO 3/28/2024 265%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.





Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













Buy MX in One Minute If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to the guideand follow the tutorial steps.



