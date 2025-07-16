Bitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, risingBitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, rising
March MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Bitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, rising steadily. In the latter half of the month, as the halving approached, prices continued to decline, with Bitcoin's price falling to around $60,000 at its lowest point.

The MX token price has defied the trend this month, steadily rising and breaking through $4.45, setting a new historical high. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to benefit from its price increase but also participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details about the benefits of holding MX, please refer to "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone March Events Report


In March 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 297 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 295 Kickstarters events. Rewards worth over were distributed through these events, with an annual percentage yield of up to 99%. As of the first quarter of 2024, MEXC has held a total of 697 airdrop events, distributing rewards exceeding $41.57 million. On average, 232 events were held each month, distributing $13.86 million in rewards.

According to MEXC platform data statistics, among the 297 airdrop reward events in March, the top four tokens all saw increases of over 500%. The token with the highest increase in March was DAT, with a price surge of up to 38,943%. The second-highest performing token this month was CATBOY, with a surge of 1,057%. Among the top 10 tokens with price increases, all tokens experienced growth rates exceeding 250%.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of March 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Mar 31)
DAT
3/25/2024
38,943%
CATBOY
3/5/2024
1,057%
CSWAP
3/17/2024
951%
FAKEAI
3/1/2024
502%
ETHFI
3/18/2024
344%
GOLDEN
3/2/2024
299%
WX
3/4/2024
295%
GUI
3/14/2024
291%
TONUP
3/16/2024
266%
KOKO
3/28/2024
265%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to the guide Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial steps.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


