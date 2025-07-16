In July, influenced by the official listing of the Ethereum spot ETFs and positive speeches by U.S. presidential candidate Trump, the cryptocurrency market showed a bullish trend, with the overallIn July, influenced by the official listing of the Ethereum spot ETFs and positive speeches by U.S. presidential candidate Trump, the cryptocurrency market showed a bullish trend, with the overall
July MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
In July, influenced by the official listing of the Ethereum spot ETFs and positive speeches by U.S. presidential candidate Trump, the cryptocurrency market showed a bullish trend, with the overall market capitalization slowly rising.

The price of MX fluctuated around $4 in July. Additionally, MEXC announced the MX Burn Information of Q2 2024, with a total of 2,232,000 MX tokens burned. This action further stabilized the market price of MX, boosting confidence among holders. Holding MX tokens not only allows for gains from price increases but also enables participation in monthly exclusive events to earn free airdrop rewards. For detailed information on MX benefits, you can read "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders".

1. July MX Zone Events Report


In July 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 175 airdrop events and distributed rewards worth over $10 million, with an APY of up to 50%.

According to MEXC platform statistics, in the July airdrop events, the top three tokens saw gains exceeding 360%. The highest gain was from the MSI token, with a 796% increase, followed closely by the ZCD token, with a 587% increase. Even the lowest gain in the top ten tokens, the TIME token, saw a 64% increase, showing good returns. For more detailed information on token gains, you can refer to the table below.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of July 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Aug 5)
MSI
2024/7/7
796%
ZCD
2024/7/25
587%
CATDOG
2024/7/27
366%
WIHF
2024/7/1
102%
PIVX
2024/7/3
85%
NEIROETH
2024/7/31
83%
HPO
2024/7/25
83%
LRDS
2024/7/24
73%
SYNT
2024/7/10
73%
TIME
2024/7/29
64%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not an MX holder currently but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to "Buy MX in One Minute" and follow the steps in the tutorial.

Holding MX tokens not only allows you to participate in airdrop events for free but also gives you a discount on futures trading fees. If you are an MX holder, by transferring MX to your futures account, you can use MX to offset USDT-M futures trading fees and enjoy a 10% discount. Additionally, the MEXC platform offers the lowest spot trading fees in the industry, with a 0% fee rate for both takers and makers.

The MEXC trading platform attracts a wide range of users with its comprehensive variety of tokens and fast listing speed. Users love the platform for its deep liquidity, smooth user experience, security, stability, and prompt customer service responses. The MEXC platform always adheres to the principle of "Users First", striving to create a safe, stable, and reliable trading environment for its users.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

