Introduction to PIRI Trading on MEXC

Pirichain (PIRI) is an innovative cryptocurrency designed to empower individuals and businesses with secure data management, customizable environments, and data-driven decision-making within the blockchain sector. As one of the fastest-growing digital assets, PIRI Coin offers unique opportunities for traders and investors seeking to diversify their crypto portfolios. With its advanced blockchain architecture and practical real-world applications—ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) to supply chain management—Pirichain Crypto has established itself as a noteworthy player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

MEXC has emerged as a preferred destination for trading Pirichain Token, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and features to enhance the trading experience. As one of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges, MEXC provides seamless access to PIRI Token trading pairs and deep market liquidity. The platform's intuitive interface is accessible for both beginners and experienced traders interested in Pirichain. When trading PIRI Crypto on MEXC, users benefit from robust security measures, including two-factor authentication, advanced encryption, and cold storage solutions for asset protection. MEXC offers competitive trading fees starting from as low as 0.2% for makers, ensuring cost-effective Pirichain trading. Additionally, the platform provides high liquidity for PIRI Coin trading pairs, 24/7 customer support, and regular market updates to help traders make informed decisions.

Registering on MEXC is a straightforward process that takes just a few minutes. Users can create an account through the official MEXC website (www.mexc.com) by clicking on the "Register" button in the top right corner, or through the MEXC mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices. During registration, you'll need to provide a valid email address or mobile number and create a strong password that includes a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters for enhanced security.

The KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process is essential for accessing the full functionality of MEXC and trading Pirichain Coin. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Security" section and select "KYC Verification." The verification process consists of multiple levels, with Basic Verification requiring proof of identity (passport, ID card, or driver's license) and facial recognition verification. For Advanced Verification, which allows higher withdrawal limits, you'll also need to provide proof of address such as a utility bill or bank statement not older than three months.

To maximize the security of your MEXC account when trading PIRI Token, implement two-factor authentication (2FA) using Google Authenticator or Authy, create a unique and complex password, and regularly monitor your account for unauthorized activities. MEXC also offers anti-phishing codes and email notifications for account logins and withdrawals, providing extra layers of protection for your Pirichain assets.

MEXC offers several convenient methods for depositing funds to start trading Pirichain Crypto. For crypto holders, the most efficient option is to directly deposit cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or Tether (USDT) into your MEXC wallet. Navigate to the "Assets" tab, select "Deposit," choose your preferred cryptocurrency, and follow the instructions to transfer funds from your external wallet using the unique deposit address provided by MEXC.

For those new to cryptocurrency, MEXC supports credit and debit card purchases through multiple payment processors, allowing you to buy cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP. Additionally, the P2P trading feature on MEXC enables purchases from other users using various payment methods, including bank transfers and popular mobile payment services, depending on your region.

Most PIRI Coin trading pairs on MEXC are denominated in USDT (Tether), so you'll typically need to convert your deposited funds to USDT before trading Pirichain. This can be done by navigating to the "Spot Trading" section and placing a market order to convert your cryptocurrency to USDT. For beginners, the recommended funding option is to purchase USDT directly using a credit or debit card through the "Buy Crypto" section, as this provides the most direct path to trading PIRI Token with minimal steps and complexity.

To find Pirichain trading pairs on MEXC, navigate to the "Markets" or "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to locate PIRI. Select your trading pair to access the detailed trading interface where you can view real-time market data and place trades. The MEXC trading interface includes several key components essential for effective PIRI Crypto trading:

Order book displaying current buy and sell orders

Price chart with multiple timeframe options (from 1 minute to 1 week)

Trading history showing recent trades

MEXC also provides technical analysis tools, including popular indicators like Moving Averages, RSI, and MACD, to help you analyze price movements and identify potential entry and exit points for your Pirichain Coin trades.

When ready to trade PIRI Token, you can choose from several order types:

Market order: Executes immediately at the current market price, providing immediate execution but potentially at a less favorable price.

Limit order: Allows you to specify the exact price at which you want to buy or sell Pirichain, which will only execute if the market reaches your specified price.

Setting appropriate stop-loss and take-profit orders is crucial when trading PIRI Crypto to manage risk and secure profits. To set a stop-loss order, navigate to the order form on the trading interface, select "Stop-Limit," and enter your stop price (the price that triggers the order) and limit price (the price at which your order will be executed). This ensures that if Pirichain Coin price moves against your position by a predetermined amount, your position will be automatically closed to limit potential losses.

MEXC provides several analytical tools to help monitor and analyze PIRI Token price movements. The advanced charting system includes over 100 technical indicators and drawing tools for detailed technical analysis. For data-driven traders, MEXC offers market depth visualization showing the cumulative volume of buy and sell orders at different price levels, and trade history analytics that help identify market trends and trading activity around Pirichain.

Effective risk management when trading PIRI Coin extends beyond just setting stop-losses. Consider never investing more than you can afford to lose, diversifying your cryptocurrency portfolio beyond just Pirichain Token, and using position sizing techniques to control exposure. For example, many experienced traders recommend limiting each trade to a small percentage of your total portfolio (typically 1-5%). Additionally, keeping informed about Pirichain developments through news, social media channels, and official announcements can help you anticipate market movements and make more informed trading decisions.

Total Issuance of PIRI

The total supply of the digital token PIRI (Pirichain) is 3,000,000,000 PIRI.

Proportional Distribution

As of the latest available data (July 1, 2025), the proportional distribution of the Pirichain Token is as follows:

Type Percentage Amount (PIRI) Private Sale 10% 300,000,000 Marketing 5% 150,000,000 Team 10% 300,000,000 Community 9% 270,000,000 Reserved Fund 6% 180,000,000 Common Sale 60% 1,800,000,000

Summary Table

Metric Value Total Supply 3,000,000,000 PIRI Circulating Supply Not disclosed Max Supply Not disclosed Distribution See above

If you require detailed breakdowns of token allocations (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem), you may need to consult the official Pirichain website or its white paper, as this information is not present in the current search results.

Opening an account and trading Pirichain on MEXC follows a straightforward sequence, from registration and verification to funding your account and executing trades with proper risk management. This guide equips you to trade PIRI Crypto with confidence and security. Remember that cryptocurrency markets are volatile, so always approach with careful planning. Beyond spot trading, explore MEXC's staking options, futures trading, and savings products to maximize your Pirichain Coin experience. Stay informed through MEXC's educational content and market updates to make better-informed trading decisions about PIRI Token.