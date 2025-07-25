How to Trade Tokenized Stocks on MEXC

1. What Are Tokenized Stocks Tokenized stocks refer to digital tokens that represent ownership or rights to real-world stocks. These tokens are typically issued on a blockchain and allow stock1. What Are Tokenized Stocks Tokenized stocks refer to digital tokens that represent ownership or rights to real-world stocks. These tokens are typically issued on a blockchain and allow stock
1. What Are Tokenized Stocks


Tokenized stocks refer to digital tokens that represent ownership or rights to real-world stocks. These tokens are typically issued on a blockchain and allow stock ownership to be recorded, transferred, and managed through blockchain technology. Investors do not hold the actual stock certificates; instead, they hold digital tokens that correspond to specific stocks. Some tokenized stocks may provide holders with equivalent rights to those of the underlying stocks, such as price appreciation, dividends, and other benefits.

2. Advantages of Tokenized Stocks


Compared to traditional stock trading, tokenized stocks offer several key benefits:

Global Accessibility: Tradeable 24/7 without regional or traditional market hour restrictions.
High Liquidity: Lower investment thresholds allow users to buy in with smaller amounts.
Transparency: Transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, enhancing trust and auditability.
Increased Efficiency: Smart contracts automate processes, reducing settlement time and operational costs.

Tokenized stocks combine the openness of blockchain technology with the value foundation of traditional securities, eliminating geographic and time barriers while significantly improving asset liquidity and composability, often described as "financial Legos."
According to data from RWA.xyz, the tokenized stock market has continued to expand since early 2025. As of July 9, the total market size has exceeded $400 million, with future projections estimating potential growth into trillions of dollars.



3. How Tokenized Stocks Are Structured


There are currently two main models for implementing tokenized stocks in the industry:

1) 1:1 Asset-Backed Security Tokens: Represented by platforms like xStocks. In this model, the token (e.g., TSLAX, representing Tesla stock) directly or indirectly reflects ownership or entitlement to real shares (TSLA) under legal frameworks. This approach creates an on-chain representation of real equities, focusing on authenticity and transparency of the underlying asset.

2) Derivative-Based Token Contracts: Represented by platforms like Robinhood. Here, the tokenized stock does not represent legal ownership of the underlying stock. Instead, it reflects a derivatives contract between the user and an entity such as Robinhood Europe, which tracks the stock’s price. Legally, this is an over-the-counter (OTC) derivative, and the on-chain token serves only as a digital certificate representing the rights within that contract.

4. How to Trade Tokenized Stocks on MEXC


MEXC Spot Trading now offers a selection of U.S. tokenized stocks supported by xStocks, including TSLAX, MCDX, AMZNX, CRCLX, COINX, NVDAX, AAPLX, HOODX, GOOGLX, METAX, DFDVX, MSTRX, SPYX, and more. You can find these U.S. stock tokens in the Tokenized Stocks section on the MEXC Market page. MEXC's support for tokenized stock trading allows investors to easily access shares of globally recognized companies using USDT, enabling fast and flexible global investment opportunities.


You can go directly to the Tokenized Stocks section and click the Trade button to access the Spot trading page. Alternatively, you can enter the token name (e.g., TSLAX) in the search bar to navigate straight to its Spot trading interface.

*BTN-Trade Now&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/exchange/TSLAX_USDT*


Choose the order type that best suits your trading needs to purchase the tokenized stock and complete the transaction. Currently, MEXC offers 0 trading fees for tokenized stock trading, significantly lowering the barrier to entry and making it easier for more users to participate in investing in high-quality global equities.

Recommended Reading:

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

