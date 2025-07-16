How to Participate in TON Staking on MEXC Savings





MEXC Savings has officially launched financial products allowing users to participate in TON locked staking to make profits. Visit the official MEXC website to try it out.









Currently, MEXC offers three different durations of TON locked staking, each with its corresponding yield rate, individual staking limit, and total staking pool limit, as shown in the table below:

Staking Duration (Days) Estimated Annual Interest Rate (APR) Staking Limit (Per Person) Staking Limit (Cumulative) 30 5.0% 500,000 TON 10,000,000 TON 60 7.5% 500,000 TON 10,000,000 TON 120 10.0% 500,000 TON 10,000,000 TON





Locked Savings, as described in the rules displayed on the service page, involves locking the assets you stake, such as TON, for a specified period. During this lockup period, you cannot trade, deposit, or withdraw the staked assets. Investors who prefer long-term asset holding often opt for this type of financial service.









Below, we'll provide a demonstration using TON locked staking for 30 days as an example.









Open the MEXC official website and log in. In the top navigation bar, select [Spot] and then select [Savings] to access the staking page.









In the search box under the "Savings" section, enter "TON" to view the estimated annual interest rate (APR) and various staking durations for TON staking. Click the [Stake Now] button to open the subscription page.









Enter the amount of TON you wish to stake, read and check "I have read and understood the risks involved in the investment MEXC Risk Disclosure Statement," then click [Confirm and Stake] to complete the TON staking process.





Please note the minimum staking amount prompt displayed on the page when staking TON. Currently, individual users have a maximum staking limit of 500,000 TON.





On the right side of the subscription page, detailed information regarding your TON staking, including the subscription date, value date, interest distribution date, redemption date, redemption unlocking date, and relevant notes, is displayed. Please read this section carefully.









After successfully staking, you can click on [Unlock or View History] on the MEXC Savings page to find the recent TON staking transaction.









After reaching the minimum staking duration, you can choose to redeem or continue staking. The final yield will be calculated based on the actual number of staking days. Upon redemption, your principal will be unlocked on the same day.









Open the MEXC App, click on [More] on the homepage, then select [MEXC Savings] under the "Earn" section to access the staking page.





On the staking page, in the search box under the "Savings" section, enter "TON" to view the estimated APR and staking duration for TON staking. Click the [Stake Now] button to open the subscription page.





Enter the amount of TON you wish to stake in the "Savings Amount" field, read and check "I have read and understood the risks involved in the investment MEXC Risk Disclosure Statement," then click [Confirm and Stake] to complete the TON staking process.





Please note the minimum staking amount prompt displayed on the page when staking TON. Currently, individual users have a maximum staking limit of 500,000 TON.





As you scroll down on the subscription page, detailed information regarding your TON staking, including the subscription date, value date, interest distribution date, redemption date, redemption unlocking date, and relevant notes, is displayed. Please read this section carefully.









After successfully staking, you can click on [Unlock or View History] on the MEXC Savings page to find the recent TON staking transaction.





After reaching the minimum staking duration, you can choose to redeem or continue staking. The final yield will be calculated based on the actual number of staking days. Upon redemption, your principal will be unlocked on the same day.





TON (The Open Network) is MEXC's strategic investment partner. MEXC Savings offers TON holders a simple, fast, and diverse earning solution. Investors are welcome to experience and enjoy the high-quality services and security provided on the MEXC platform. If you want to learn more about MEXC Savings, you can read " Understanding MEXC Savings ."



